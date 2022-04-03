SCORES 4-3-22; UCFC takes care of business against Chihuahua, fall short of playoff berth as St. Louis beats Kansas City Highlights and scores from April 3, 2022 Talha Rao Author email Apr 3, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEN'S LACROSSEWesleyan 10, Hamilton 8SOFTBALLDouble HeaderAlfred 8, Utica 4 (Game 1)Alfred 6, Utica 2 (Game 2)MASLUCFC 6, Chihuahua 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Talha Rao Author email Follow Talha Rao Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From NEWSChannel 2 Archive SCORES 10-7-21: New Hartford boys soccer remains unbeaten in TVL play with win over Proctor Updated Jan 12, 2022 Olympics The oldest and youngest athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics Updated Feb 6, 2022 Olympics After two losses, U.S. women's curling hopes for bounce back ... and ice cream Updated Feb 14, 2022 Olympics Norway wins biathlon mixed 4x6km relay gold, France second Updated Feb 6, 2022 Olympics Team effort helps Sweden win women’s curling bronze medal Updated Feb 20, 2022 Olympics How to watch: Nils van der Poel goes for long distance sweep in men's 10k Updated Feb 11, 2022 Recommended for you