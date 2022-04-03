 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 4-3-22; UCFC takes care of business against Chihuahua, fall short of playoff berth as St. Louis beats Kansas City

  • Updated
  • 0

MEN'S LACROSSE

  • Wesleyan 10, Hamilton 8

SOFTBALL

Double Header

  • Alfred 8, Utica 4 (Game 1)
  • Alfred 6, Utica 2 (Game 2)

MASL

  • UCFC 6, Chihuahua 3

Recommended for you