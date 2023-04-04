 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-3-23: New Hartford boys lacrosse blanks VVS for 63rd straight TVL win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, April 3, 2023.

BOYS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 21, VVS 0**

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 11, VVS 5
  • Whitesboro 10, Marcellus 9

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Poland 4, Herkimer 2
  • Adirondack 7, Westmoreland 6
  • Clinton 18, Morrisville-Eaton 10
  • Oriskany 18, Sauquoit Valley 3
  • West Genesee 16, Proctor 1

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Adirondack 4, Westmoreland 3
  • Poland 3, Herkimer 2
  • Solvay 9, VVS 2
  • Holland Patent 8, Mt. Markham 8 (game ended as tie)

BOYS TENNIS

  • Little Falls 3, Westmoreland 2
  • Morrisville-Eaton 5, Waterville 0

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • RPI 9, SUNY Oneonta 8 (Gm. 1)
  • SUNY Oneonta 5, RPI 3 (Gm. 2)

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Houghton 4, Utica 3 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica 13, Houghton 0 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

