SCORES 4-4-22: Third quarter Fulton surge too much for Whitesboro to overcome in season opener

BOYS LACROSSE
Fulton 14, Whitesboro 10*
The Warriors had an 8-7 lead at half time, but six straight Red Raiders goals in the second half proved to be too much for Whitesboro to overcome as they open the season with a loss.
Isaac Marrero lead the scoring with three goals for the Warriors with Kris Matthews finding the back of the net twice and assisting on one, and A.J. Dispirito also putting in a pair.
Marco Colicci (1g, 1a), Lack Lafayette (1g, 1a), and Brendan Chrysler were the other Whitesboro goal scorers while Dom Roach made 13 saves in goal.
Other scores:
BOYS LACROSSE
- Lowville 15, Proctor 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Clinton 16, Syracuse 11
- New Hartford 13, Watertown IHC 10
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- New Hartford 7, CVA 1
- Holland Patent 11, Poland 10 (F/8)
- Clinton 7, Morrisville-Eaton 5
- Mt. Markham 17, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
- Westmoreland 21, Adirondack 4
- Herkimer 9 Oriskany 5
- Waterville 35, Remsen 4
BOYS BASEBALL
- West Canada Valley 4, Mt. Markham 3
- RFA 10, Holland Patent 6
- Sauquoit Valley 15, New York Mills 9
- Remsen 7, Waterville 2
- Poland 5, Herkimer 4
BOYS TENNIS
- Sauquoit Valley 4, Mt. Markham 1
- Canastota 5, Little Falls 0
- Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Utica 6, Sage 3 (F/8 - Gm. 1)
- Utica 14, Sage 2 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Utica 6, Houghton 0 (Gm. 1)
- Houghton 10, Utica 4 (Gm. 2)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com