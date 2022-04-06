SCORES 4-5-22: Hamilton explodes for 11 unanswered runs, hangs on to open season with win over Waterville

BOYS BASEBALL
Hamilton 12, Waterville 5*
The Emerald Knights opened up their season with a win scoring 11 straight runs after falling behind 2-1 after two innings. The big blow came with a six-run fifth inning for Hamilton.
Thomas Simpson had a big afternoon going 1-for-4 with a double at the plate, while earning the win on the mound pitching five innings, giving up four hits, two runs, and striking out seven.
Colby Campbell (1-for-3), John Hughes (1-for-2), and Dominick Niles (1-for-2) drove in earned runs for the Emerald Knights in the win.
For Waterville, Kane Patterson went 1-for-2 with two RBI's, with Rocco Padula Jr. (0-for-3), and Brent Barnes (2-for-4) driving in the other Indians runs.
Waterville drops to 0-2 with the loss.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Clinton 9, Canastota 1
- Westmoreland 11, Oriskany 2
- Holland Patent 10, Mt. Markham 1
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Holland Patent 19, Mt. Markham 3
- CVA 15, Canajoharie 9
- Canastota 14, Clinton 1
- Adirondack 21, Little Falls 6
- Hamilton 3, Sherburne-Earlville 2
- Brookfield 6, DeRuyter 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 12, East Syracuse-Minoa 11 (OT)
- Central Square 13, RFA 9
- Syracuse 18, VVS 8
BOYS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 13, Indian River 7
BOYS TENNIS
- Cooperstown 3, Mt. Markham 2
- Holland Patent 4, Canastota 1
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
- Clinton 96, Little Falls 45
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Hamilton 9, SUNY Oswego 7 (Gm. 1)
- SUNY Oswego 3, Hamilton 1 (Gm. 2)
- Ithaca 7, SUNY Oneonta 6 (Gm. 1)
- Ithaca 2, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Gm. 2)
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Ithaca 13, Hamilton 7
- Utica 5, Cazenovia 2
- SUNY Brockport 1, SUNY Oneonta 0
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com