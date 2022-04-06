 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-5-22: Hamilton explodes for 11 unanswered runs, hangs on to open season with win over Waterville

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASEBALL

Hamilton 12, Waterville 5*

The Emerald Knights opened up their season with a win scoring 11 straight runs after falling behind 2-1 after two innings. The big blow came with a six-run fifth inning for Hamilton.

Thomas Simpson had a big afternoon going 1-for-4 with a double at the plate, while earning the win on the mound pitching five innings, giving up four hits, two runs, and striking out seven.

Colby Campbell (1-for-3), John Hughes (1-for-2), and Dominick Niles (1-for-2) drove in earned runs for the Emerald Knights in the win.

For Waterville, Kane Patterson went 1-for-2 with two RBI's, with Rocco Padula Jr. (0-for-3), and Brent Barnes (2-for-4) driving in the other Indians runs.

Waterville drops to 0-2 with the loss.

Other scores:

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Clinton 9, Canastota 1
  • Westmoreland 11, Oriskany 2
  • Holland Patent 10, Mt. Markham 1

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Holland Patent 19, Mt. Markham 3
  • CVA 15, Canajoharie 9
  • Canastota 14, Clinton 1
  • Adirondack 21, Little Falls 6
  • Hamilton 3, Sherburne-Earlville 2
  • Brookfield 6, DeRuyter 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 12, East Syracuse-Minoa 11 (OT)
  • Central Square 13, RFA 9
  • Syracuse 18, VVS 8

BOYS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 13, Indian River 7

BOYS TENNIS

  • Cooperstown 3, Mt. Markham 2
  • Holland Patent 4, Canastota 1

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

  • Clinton 96, Little Falls 45

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • Hamilton 9, SUNY Oswego 7 (Gm. 1)
  • SUNY Oswego 3, Hamilton 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Ithaca 7, SUNY Oneonta 6 (Gm. 1)
  • Ithaca 2, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Gm. 2)

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Ithaca 13, Hamilton 7
  • Utica 5, Cazenovia 2
  • SUNY Brockport 1, SUNY Oneonta 0

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com