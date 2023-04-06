 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 151 AM EDT, Earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 1.5
inches of rain across a narrow area including Paris and
Chadwicks. Runoff from this rainfall is causing local
streams, including Sauquoit Creek and Oriskany Creek to rise
in downstream areas, including Whitesboro. While flooding has
likely peaked in upstream areas, including Chadwicks, water
levels will continue to rise in downstream areas for another
hour or two.



Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain
due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Clark
Mills, Kirkland, Paris, Whitesboro, Chadwicks, Colemans,
Sauquoit and Maynard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

SCORES 4-5-23: SUNY Poly men's lacrosse can't overcome slow start, falls to SUNY Potsdam to snap four-game winning streak

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, April 6, 2023.

MEN'S LACROSSE

  • SUNY Potsdam 14, SUNY Poly 7**
  • (6) Middlebury 14, Hamilton 7
  • Hudson Valley CC 23, MVCC 1

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

  • Buffalo St. 22, SUNY Poly 7

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Poland 4, Adirondack 3
  • Mt. Markham 15, Morrisville-Eaton 9
  • Oriskany 18, Proctor 0
  • New Hartford 1, Marcellus 1
  • Oneonta 11, Norwich 0

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Oneida 8, Clinton 0
  • Mt. Markham 18, Adirondack 8
  • Oneonta 14, Norwich 5

BOYS TENNIS

  • Oneida 4, Clinton 1
  • Morrisville-Eaton 4, Little Falls 1
  • Sauquoit Valley 5, Mt. Markham 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com