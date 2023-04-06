SCORES 4-5-23: SUNY Poly men's lacrosse can't overcome slow start, falls to SUNY Potsdam to snap four-game winning streak

MEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Potsdam 14, SUNY Poly 7**
- (6) Middlebury 14, Hamilton 7
- Hudson Valley CC 23, MVCC 1
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- Buffalo St. 22, SUNY Poly 7
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Poland 4, Adirondack 3
- Mt. Markham 15, Morrisville-Eaton 9
- Oriskany 18, Proctor 0
- New Hartford 1, Marcellus 1
- Oneonta 11, Norwich 0
BOYS BASEBALL
- Oneida 8, Clinton 0
- Mt. Markham 18, Adirondack 8
- Oneonta 14, Norwich 5
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneida 4, Clinton 1
- Morrisville-Eaton 4, Little Falls 1
- Sauquoit Valley 5, Mt. Markham 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com