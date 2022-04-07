SCORES 4-6-22: Frankfort-Schuyler's DeSarro pitches no-hitter in win over Herkimer

BOYS BASEBALL
Frankfort-Schuyler 9, Herkimer 0*
Maroon Knights sophomore Angelo DeSarro pitched a no hitter, going seven innings, walking three, and striking out five to lead Frankfort to a thrilling season opening win.
DeSarro also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 while walking once, getting hit by a pitch, stealing two bases, and scoring three runs.
Thomas Eck lead the charge offensively, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brayden Wisheart (2-for-5), Martino Rocco (1-for-3), and Donny Gatto (2-for-3) each drove in a run as well.
Being held off the board in this one, Herkimer drops to 0-2.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 3, Proctor 0
Jugglers eighth grader Ella Trinkaus had a game for the ages to help her squad improve to 2-1 this season.
Trinkaus tossed a complete game, striking out 18 while allowing just two hits and two walks against the Raiders. She also had an RBI single at the plate.
Lilly Comanale and Maggie Trinkaus drove in the other two Notre Dame runs with RBI doubles.
The Raiders drop to 0-1 opening their season with a loss.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- New York Mills 14, Oriskany 6
- Westmoreland 9, Clinton 5
- West Canada Valley 9, Waterville 8
- Morrisville-Eaton 9, Poland 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Poland 15, Morrisville-Eaton 4
- CVA 15, Canajoharie 10
- Waterville 19, Dolgeville 4
- Oriskany 9, West Canada Valley 8
BOYS TENNIS
- Morrisville-Eaton 4, LaFayette 1
MEN'S BASEBALL
- SUNY Cobleskill 10, Utica 6
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Oneonta 24, SUNY Potsdam 8
MEN'S LACROSSE
- Hamilton 14, Middlebury 12
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com