SCORES 4-7-22: Clinton girls lacrosse beats Whitesboro in battle of Warriors; New Hartford boys lacrosse stumble against Cicero-North Syracuse

GIRLS LACROSSE
Clinton 10, Whitesboro 9*
In a battle of Warriors, Clinton came away with a narrow win, holding off a second half Whitesboro rally to improve to 2-0.
Ava Alteri lead the Clinton offense with five goals and an assist, while Chelsea Lopata scored twice and assisted on one. Taylor Maxam, Brooke Wollin, and Olivia Spina each scored one goal as well.
Angelina Boroweic made nine saves in goal.
Maria Stuhlman kept her team in it scoring four goals for Whitesboro, while Gianna Parise netted three, and Lauren Sfier assisted on one.
Whitesboro drops to 1-2 with the loss.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cicero-North Syracuse 16, New Hartford 1*
It was a tough evening for the Spartans as they managed just one goal and suffered their first loss of the season.
Dylan Zayacheck scored the games lone goal, while Gabe Cull made seven saves , and Walker Williams stopped three.
Mason Blakeman had four goals and two assists, with Mason Cicarellit also scoring four while assisting on one for the Northstars. John Carter (2g, 2a), Michael Koelhler, and Ian Leahy each scored twice. Elijah Martin and Tyler Milewski each tallied one.
The Northstars improve to 2-0 with the win.
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com