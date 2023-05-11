 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-10-23: Oriskany baseball claws back late to win big CSC contest against West Canada Valley

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Oriskany 5, West Canada Valley 4**
  • Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1
  • Hamilton 2, Remsen 1
  • Camden 6, Oneida 1
  • Canastota 5, Herkimer 2
  • Clinton 2, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Little Falls 19, Adirondack 13
  • Mt. Markham 7, Sherburne-Earlville 2
  • New York Mills 22, Poland 5
  • CVA 26, Notre Dame 3

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • West Canada Valley 7, Oriskany 2
  • Clinton 11, Sauquoit Valley 9
  • Camden 23, Oneida 2
  • Herkimer 14, Canastota 7
  • Adirondack 15, Little Falls 2
  • Cooperstown 29, Waterville 2
  • Hamilton 18, Remsen 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Hamilton 23, Remsen 0 (Gm. 2)

BOYS GOLF

  • New Hartford 217, Whitesboro 236
  • RFA 238, Proctor 292
  • Adirondack 180, Dolgeville 206
  • Adirondack 180, Poland 231
  • Oriskany 192, New York Mills 234
  • Sherburne-Earlville 195, Herkimer 235
  • VVS 238, Notre Dame 248

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 191, Proctor 326
  • VVS 211, Oneida 293

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

  • Proctor 104, New Hartford 36
  • Clinton 89, Adirondack 47

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

  • Clinton 102, Adirondack 39
  • RFA 91.5, Whitesboro 48.5

WOMEN'S GOLF

NCAA Division III Champsionships

  • Hamilton College freshman Peyton Sichol is in three-way tie for 79th of 151 after shooting 170 through two rounds (Shot a plus-9 82 in Round 2, Wednesday)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com