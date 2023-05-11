SCORES 5-10-23: Oriskany baseball claws back late to win big CSC contest against West Canada Valley

BOYS BASEBALL
- Oriskany 5, West Canada Valley 4**
- Cooperstown 6, Waterville 1
- Hamilton 2, Remsen 1
- Camden 6, Oneida 1
- Canastota 5, Herkimer 2
- Clinton 2, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Little Falls 19, Adirondack 13
- Mt. Markham 7, Sherburne-Earlville 2
- New York Mills 22, Poland 5
- CVA 26, Notre Dame 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- West Canada Valley 7, Oriskany 2
- Clinton 11, Sauquoit Valley 9
- Camden 23, Oneida 2
- Herkimer 14, Canastota 7
- Adirondack 15, Little Falls 2
- Cooperstown 29, Waterville 2
- Hamilton 18, Remsen 0 (Gm. 1)
- Hamilton 23, Remsen 0 (Gm. 2)
BOYS GOLF
- New Hartford 217, Whitesboro 236
- RFA 238, Proctor 292
- Adirondack 180, Dolgeville 206
- Adirondack 180, Poland 231
- Oriskany 192, New York Mills 234
- Sherburne-Earlville 195, Herkimer 235
- VVS 238, Notre Dame 248
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 191, Proctor 326
- VVS 211, Oneida 293
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Proctor 104, New Hartford 36
- Clinton 89, Adirondack 47
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Clinton 102, Adirondack 39
- RFA 91.5, Whitesboro 48.5
WOMEN'S GOLF
NCAA Division III Champsionships
- Hamilton College freshman Peyton Sichol is in three-way tie for 79th of 151 after shooting 170 through two rounds (Shot a plus-9 82 in Round 2, Wednesday)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com