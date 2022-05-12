SCORES 5-11-22: Little Falls rallies with four-run sixth inning to beat Holland Patent in big CSC-I baseball match-up

BOYS BASEBALL
Little Falls 4, Holland Patent 2*
After trailing 2-0 late, the Mounties rallied with a four-run sixth inning to win the battle between the top two teams in the Center State Conference Division I at Veterans Memorial Park, Wednesday.
Capping off the big inning was the eventual game-winning 2-run single from John Shepardson. Chase Regan and Richard Smith also drove in runs for Little Falls.
For Holland Patent, one run was scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, and the other came off the bat of Luke Benedetto in the fifth.
With the win, the Mounties improve to 13-1 overall, 8-1 in CSC play. With the loss, the Golden Knights drop to 11-5 overall, 8-2 in league play.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Frankfort-Schuyler 10, Sauquoit Valley 4
- Hamilton 10, Brookfield 2
- New Hartford 15, Notre Dame 1
- Clinton 5, Adirondack 2
- Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0
- Poland 44, Old Forge 1
- Westmoreland 23, Waterville 5
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- West Canada Valley 9, Morrisville-Eaton 2
- Westmoreland 15, Waterville 2
- Brookfield 3, Otselic Valley 0
- Adirondack 10, Clinton 6
- Sauquoit 20, Frankfort-Schuyler 5
- Hamilton 25, Remsen 1
- Holland Patent 7, Little Falls 1
- Poland 30, Old Forge 3
BOYS TENNIS
- Holland Patent 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Hamilton 3, Canastota 2
- Clinton 3, Mt. Markham 2
- Oneida 4, Whitesboro 1
- Camden 4, CVA 0 (Match 1)
- Camden 3, CVA 1 (Match 2)
GIRLS GOLF
- Notre Dame 201, CVA 236
BOYS GOLF
- Clinton 185, Sherburne-Earlville 211
* - Game highlights included in attached video
