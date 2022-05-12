 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-11-22: Little Falls rallies with four-run sixth inning to beat Holland Patent in big CSC-I baseball match-up

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASEBALL

Little Falls 4, Holland Patent 2*

After trailing 2-0 late, the Mounties rallied with a four-run sixth inning to win the battle between the top two teams in the Center State Conference Division I at Veterans Memorial Park, Wednesday.

Capping off the big inning was the eventual game-winning 2-run single from John Shepardson. Chase Regan and Richard Smith also drove in runs for Little Falls.

For Holland Patent, one run was scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, and the other came off the bat of Luke Benedetto in the fifth.

With the win, the Mounties improve to 13-1 overall, 8-1 in CSC play. With the loss, the Golden Knights drop to 11-5 overall, 8-2 in league play.

Other scores:

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Frankfort-Schuyler 10, Sauquoit Valley 4
  • Hamilton 10, Brookfield 2
  • New Hartford 15, Notre Dame 1
  • Clinton 5, Adirondack 2
  • Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 0
  • Poland 44, Old Forge 1
  • Westmoreland 23, Waterville 5

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • West Canada Valley 9, Morrisville-Eaton 2
  • Westmoreland 15, Waterville 2
  • Brookfield 3, Otselic Valley 0
  • Adirondack 10, Clinton 6
  • Sauquoit 20, Frankfort-Schuyler 5
  • Hamilton 25, Remsen 1
  • Holland Patent 7, Little Falls 1
  • Poland 30, Old Forge 3

BOYS TENNIS

  • Holland Patent 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Hamilton 3, Canastota 2
  • Clinton 3, Mt. Markham 2
  • Oneida 4, Whitesboro 1
  • Camden 4, CVA 0 (Match 1)
  • Camden 3, CVA 1 (Match 2)

GIRLS GOLF

  • Notre Dame 201, CVA 236

BOYS GOLF

  • Clinton 185, Sherburne-Earlville 211

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

