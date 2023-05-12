 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-11-23: Whitesboro girls lacrosse snaps four-game losing skid; beats VVS in TVL contest

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, May 11, 2023.

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 15, VVS 7**
  • RFA 8, Clinton 6

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 18, VVS 3
  • New Hartford 30, Proctor 1

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Frankfort-Schuyler 16, Poland 5
  • Proctor 13, Oneida 5
  • Whitesboro 18, Camden 3
  • CVA 8, Holland Patent 2
  • Oriskany 5, Morrisville-Eaton 4
  • West Canada Valley 18, Old Forge 0
  • Mt. Markham 13, Waterville 6 (Gm. 1)
  • Mt. Markham 6, Waterville 0 (Gm. 2)

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Oneida 10, Proctor 0
  • Camden 24, Whitesboro 1
  • New Hartford 2, Westhill 1
  • Herkimer 8, Waterville 1
  • Oriskany 17, Morrisville-Eaton 4
  • Mt. Markham 24, Waterville 1

BOYS GOLF

  • Notre Dame 243, Oneida 246
  • Waterville 171, Clinton 209

BOYS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, RFA 0
  • Oneida 4, VVS 1
  • Canastota 3, Westmoreland 2
  • Morrisville-Eaton 4, Mt. Markham 1

MEN'S BASEBALL

Empire 8 Tournament - First Round

  • (2) Utica 15, (3) Houghton 8

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

SUNYAC Tournament - Double Elimination

  • (1) New Paltz 3, (6) Oneonta 1 (Gm. 1)
  • (6) Oneonta 3, (5) Plattsburgh 2 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

