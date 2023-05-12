SCORES 5-11-23: Whitesboro girls lacrosse snaps four-game losing skid; beats VVS in TVL contest

GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 15, VVS 7**
- RFA 8, Clinton 6
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 18, VVS 3
- New Hartford 30, Proctor 1
BOYS BASEBALL
- Frankfort-Schuyler 16, Poland 5
- Proctor 13, Oneida 5
- Whitesboro 18, Camden 3
- CVA 8, Holland Patent 2
- Oriskany 5, Morrisville-Eaton 4
- West Canada Valley 18, Old Forge 0
- Mt. Markham 13, Waterville 6 (Gm. 1)
- Mt. Markham 6, Waterville 0 (Gm. 2)
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Oneida 10, Proctor 0
- Camden 24, Whitesboro 1
- New Hartford 2, Westhill 1
- Herkimer 8, Waterville 1
- Oriskany 17, Morrisville-Eaton 4
- Mt. Markham 24, Waterville 1
BOYS GOLF
- Notre Dame 243, Oneida 246
- Waterville 171, Clinton 209
BOYS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, RFA 0
- Oneida 4, VVS 1
- Canastota 3, Westmoreland 2
- Morrisville-Eaton 4, Mt. Markham 1
MEN'S BASEBALL
Empire 8 Tournament - First Round
- (2) Utica 15, (3) Houghton 8
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
SUNYAC Tournament - Double Elimination
- (1) New Paltz 3, (6) Oneonta 1 (Gm. 1)
- (6) Oneonta 3, (5) Plattsburgh 2 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com