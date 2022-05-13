SCORES 5-12-22: New Hartford boys lacrosse dominates rival Whitesboro for 8th straight Sparrior Cup victory; Whitesboro girls takes down New Hartford to split season series

GIRLS LACROSSE
Whitesboro 11, New Hartford 9*
After trailing by two early, the Warriors came alive, grabbing the lead and avenging a loss to the Spartans earlier in the year.
Gianna Parise lead Whitesboro's offense with six goals in the game, while Maria Stuhlman put in three. Abigal Dicks and Brinley Ronan rounded out the scoring with one each.
For the Spartans, Ilana McCarthy scored five, Bella Kolb netted three, and Riley Love (1g, 1a) put in one.
Emily Picolla stopped three shots for New Hartford, who drops to 7-6 overall, 3-3 in the TVL.
Becky Thomas made 16 saves for Whitesboro, who improves to 6-7 overall, 2-4 in the league.
BOYS LACROSSE
New Hartford 22, Whitesboro 1*
The Spartans continued their domination over their rivals with an offensive clinic, and captured the annual Sparrior Cup, which they have done every year since 2013.
Mateo Ripa put in six goals and had two assists for New Hartford, with Dan Friedel having an incredible afternoon with two goals and 11 assists. Jarrett Sherman scored four, with Sawyer Kramer netted three.
Wyatt Cull (1g, 1a), Gavin Williams, Jake Garcia, Evan Dziegel, James Bisaccia, Derek Ferrone, and Gabe Cull each put in one goal a-piece to round out the scoring.
No stats were provided for Whitesboro.
The Spartans improve to 11-3 overall, 6-0 in the TVL, increasing their win streak in the league to 62 straight.
The Warriors drop to 3-8 overall, 3-4 in the league.
Other scores:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Clinton 10, VVS 4
RFA 13, Syracuse 7
BOYS BASEBALL
Proctor 8, Notre Dame 1 (Gm. 1)
Proctor 13, Notre Dame 2 (Gm. 2)
Brookfield 6, Otselic Valley 3 (Gm. 1)
Brookfield 17, Otselic Valley 7 (Gm. 2)
Oneida 11, CVA 10 (Gm. 1)
CVA 6, Oneida 3 (Gm. 2)
Adirondack 3, Mt. Markham 2
Morrisville-Eaton 6, Stockbridge Valley 5
Oriskany 14, Old Forge 1
Waterville 7, West Canada Valley 5
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Camden 11, VVS 4
Mt. Markham 3, Canastota 2
Oneida 19, CVA 4
Stockbridge Valley 18, Morrisville-Eaton 3
Waterville 9, Dolgeville 5
Poland 19, Remsen 1
New Hartford 21, Cazenovia 3
Christian Brothers Academy 9, Whitesboro 3
Oriskany 13, Old Forge 45
BOYS TENNIS
Oneida 5, VVS 0
New Hartford 5, CVA 0
Clinton 4, Little Falls 1
BOYS GOLF
Sherburne-Earlville 223, Mt. Markham 258
Waterville 154, Cooperstown 229
* - Game highlights included in attached video
