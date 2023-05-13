SCORES 5-12-23: Westmoreland softball escapes furious Cooperstown comeback with game-ending double play to win thrilling battle for first place in CSC-II

GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Westmoreland 9, Cooperstown 8**
- West Canada Valley 9, Hamilton 0
- Notre Dame 7, RFA 6
- Whitesboro 13, Oneida 3
- Poland 4, Herkimer 0
- Canastota 4, Adirondack 2 (Gm. 1)
- Adirondack 9, Canastota 1 (Gm. 2)
BOYS BASEBALL
- New York Mills 8, Hamilton 2
- Clinton 11, Mt. Markham 3
- Holland Patent 7, VVS 3
- Waterville 7, Sherburne-Earlville 4
- Westmoreland 14, Cooperstown 2
- Chittenango 6, CVA 1
- RFA 19, Notre Dame 0
- Herkimer 16, Frankfort-Schuyler 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Carthage 10, New Hartford 9
- RFA 11, Whitesboro 10
BOYS GOLF
- VVS 256, RFA 271
- New Hartford 208, Notre Dame 245
- Waterville 165, Oriskany 200
- Remsen 183, Dolgeville 218
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 185, VVS 214
BOYS TENNIS
- Holland Patent 4, VVS 1
- Clinton 5, Mt. Markham 0
- New Hartford 4, Cooperstown 1
- Whitesboro 4, CVA 1
- Hamilton 4, Westmoreland 1 (Gm. 1)
- Hamilton 4, Westmoreland 1 (Gm. 2)
MEN'S BASEBALL
Empire 8 Tournament - Double Elimination
- (4) Russell Sage 7, (2) Utica 6 (Gm. 1)
- (1) St. John Fisher 11, (2) Utica 6 (Gm. 2 - Utica eliminated)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
SUNYAC Tournament - Double Elimination
- (4) Buffalo State 6, (6) Oneonta 3 (Oneonta eliminated after a loss yesterday)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com