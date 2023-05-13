 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 5-12-23: Westmoreland softball escapes furious Cooperstown comeback with game-ending double play to win thrilling battle for first place in CSC-II

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Friday, May 12, 2023

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Westmoreland 9, Cooperstown 8**
  • West Canada Valley 9, Hamilton 0
  • Notre Dame 7, RFA 6
  • Whitesboro 13, Oneida 3
  • Poland 4, Herkimer 0
  • Canastota 4, Adirondack 2 (Gm. 1)
  • Adirondack 9, Canastota 1 (Gm. 2)

BOYS BASEBALL

  • New York Mills 8, Hamilton 2
  • Clinton 11, Mt. Markham 3
  • Holland Patent 7, VVS 3
  • Waterville 7, Sherburne-Earlville 4
  • Westmoreland 14, Cooperstown 2
  • Chittenango 6, CVA 1
  • RFA 19, Notre Dame 0
  • Herkimer 16, Frankfort-Schuyler 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Carthage 10, New Hartford 9
  • RFA 11, Whitesboro 10

BOYS GOLF

  • VVS 256, RFA 271
  • New Hartford 208, Notre Dame 245
  • Waterville 165, Oriskany 200
  • Remsen 183, Dolgeville 218

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 185, VVS 214

BOYS TENNIS

  • Holland Patent 4, VVS 1
  • Clinton 5, Mt. Markham 0
  • New Hartford 4, Cooperstown 1
  • Whitesboro 4, CVA 1
  • Hamilton 4, Westmoreland 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Hamilton 4, Westmoreland 1 (Gm. 2)

MEN'S BASEBALL

Empire 8 Tournament - Double Elimination

  • (4) Russell Sage 7, (2) Utica 6 (Gm. 1)
  • (1) St. John Fisher 11, (2) Utica 6 (Gm. 2 - Utica eliminated)

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

SUNYAC Tournament - Double Elimination

  • (4) Buffalo State 6, (6) Oneonta 3 (Oneonta eliminated after a loss yesterday)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com