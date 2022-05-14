SCORES 5-13-22: Whitesboro baseball remains unbeaten with gutsy win over rival New Hartford; Spartans softball edges Warriors in match-up of same two schools

BOYS BASEBALL
Whitesboro 5, New Hartford 4*
The Warriors were tested, but in the end prevailed as they remain unbeaten with a win over their TVL rivals.
Ryan Cook had a monster day going 3-for-3 with a home run, Brian Zbytniewski drove in a run as he went 2-for-4, and Jake Scalise (1-for-4) powered the Warriors with with two RBI. Colin Skermont got the win on the mound.
For the Spartans, Matt Greene and Alex Collver lead the offense with both going 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Whitesboro improves to 13-0 overall, 9-0 in TVL play while New Hartford drops to 7-5 overall, 5-3 in the league.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
New Hartford 2, Whitesboro 1*
The Spartans took a thrilling pitcher's duel with a dramatic walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat their TVL rivals.
Sienna Holmes did work on the mound, pitching a complete game, giving up four hits, one run, and striking out seven. She also contributed in the batters box, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Taylor Raux also had a solid afternoon going 3-for-4.
New Hartford improves to 10-4 overall, 7-2 in the league, while Whitesboro drops to 4-8 overall, 3-5 in the TVL.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3
- New York Mills 10, Poland 6
- Remsen 19, Old Forge 3
- Mt. Markham 6, Clinton 5
- Chittenango 5, Oneida 4
- VVS 7, Solvay 6
- Brookfield 15, McGraw 7
- Herkimer 18, Waterville 2
- CVA 9, Little Falls 7
- Adirondack 13, Canastota 0
- Sauquoit Valley 12, West Canada Valley 9
- Proctor 12, Jamesville-DeWitt 11
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- West Canada Valley 5, Poland 3
- Sauquoit Valley 8, Dolgeville 5
- Little Falls 10, CVA 8
- Oriskany 12, Proctor 1
- RFA 10, Fayetteville-Manlius 6
BOYS TENNIS
- Holland Patent 5, Little Falls 0
- Clinton 3, Canastota 2
- VVS 5, Camden 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 5, Mt. Markham 0
GIRLS GOLF
- New Hartford 191, VVS 208
BOYS GOLF
- Whitesboro 201, RFA 244
- CVA 218, Oneida 275
- Oriskany 169, Canastota 235
MIXED H.S. GOLF
- Remsen 185, Poland 196, Dolgeville 228
WOMEN'S TENNIS
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 (NCAA Second Round)
MEN'S BASEBALL
- St. John Fisher 14, Utica 3 (Empire 8 Championship Series - Gm. 1)
- St. John Fisher 9, Utica 2 (Empire 8 Championship Series - Gm. 2)
- Colby 6, Hamilton 4 (NESCAC Double Elimination semifinals)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com