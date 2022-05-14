 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-13-22: Whitesboro baseball remains unbeaten with gutsy win over rival New Hartford; Spartans softball edges Warriors in match-up of same two schools

BOYS BASEBALL

Whitesboro 5, New Hartford 4*

The Warriors were tested, but in the end prevailed as they remain unbeaten with a win over their TVL rivals.

Ryan Cook had a monster day going 3-for-3 with a home run, Brian Zbytniewski drove in a run as he went 2-for-4, and Jake Scalise (1-for-4) powered the Warriors with with two RBI. Colin Skermont got the win on the mound.

For the Spartans, Matt Greene and Alex Collver lead the offense with both going 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Whitesboro improves to 13-0 overall, 9-0 in TVL play while New Hartford drops to 7-5 overall, 5-3 in the league.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

New Hartford 2, Whitesboro 1*

The Spartans took a thrilling pitcher's duel with a dramatic walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat their TVL rivals.

Sienna Holmes did work on the mound, pitching a complete game, giving up four hits, one run, and striking out seven. She also contributed in the batters box, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Taylor Raux also had a solid afternoon going 3-for-4.

New Hartford improves to 10-4 overall, 7-2 in the league, while Whitesboro drops to 4-8 overall, 3-5 in the TVL.

Other scores:

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Cooperstown 13, Frankfort-Schuyler 3
  • New York Mills 10, Poland 6
  • Remsen 19, Old Forge 3
  • Mt. Markham 6, Clinton 5
  • Chittenango 5, Oneida 4
  • VVS 7, Solvay 6
  • Brookfield 15, McGraw 7
  • Herkimer 18, Waterville 2
  • CVA 9, Little Falls 7
  • Adirondack 13, Canastota 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 12, West Canada Valley 9
  • Proctor 12, Jamesville-DeWitt 11

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • West Canada Valley 5, Poland 3
  • Sauquoit Valley 8, Dolgeville 5
  • Little Falls 10, CVA 8
  • Oriskany 12, Proctor 1
  • RFA 10, Fayetteville-Manlius 6

BOYS TENNIS

  • Holland Patent 5, Little Falls 0
  • Clinton 3, Canastota 2
  • VVS 5, Camden 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 5, Mt. Markham 0

GIRLS GOLF

  • New Hartford 191, VVS 208

BOYS GOLF

  • Whitesboro 201, RFA 244
  • CVA 218, Oneida 275
  • Oriskany 169, Canastota 235

MIXED H.S. GOLF

  • Remsen 185, Poland 196, Dolgeville 228

WOMEN'S TENNIS

  • Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 (NCAA Second Round)

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • St. John Fisher 14, Utica 3 (Empire 8 Championship Series - Gm. 1)
  • St. John Fisher 9, Utica 2 (Empire 8 Championship Series - Gm. 2)
  • Colby 6, Hamilton 4 (NESCAC Double Elimination semifinals)

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

