SCORES 5-15-23: Little Falls baseball remains unbeaten in CSC play with offensive explosion against division rival Frankfort-Schuyler

BOYS BASEBALL
- Little Falls 17, Frankfort-Schuyler 7**
- Whitesboro 3, Proctor 1
- Mt. Markham 4, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Poland 16, Old Forge 3
- Oneida 2, Holland Patent 1
- Camden 27, Notre Dame 3
- Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5
- Westmoreland 23, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Adirondack 13, Herkimer 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 10, Hamilton 4
- Oriskany 11, New York Mills 4
- West Canada Valey 10, Remsen 0
- Southern Jefferson 5, New Hartford 2
- VVS 6, CVA 3 (Gm. 1)
- VVS 5, CVA 2 (Gm. 2)
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Herkimer 7, Adirondack 6
- Oneida 3, Holland Patent 2
- Carthage 22, Proctor 5
- West Canada Valley 23, Canajoharie 0
- Hamilton 5, Morrisville-Eaton 0
- Brookfield 8, Otselic Valley 0
- Little Falls 19, OESJ 8
- RFA 5, West Genesee 0
- Camden 16, Notre Dame 3 (Gm. 1)
- Camden 15, Notre Dame 4 (Gm. 2)
BOYS LACROSSE
- Fulton 17, Proctor 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Clinton 13, Jordan-Elbridge 11
- Christian Brothers Academy 12, RFA 7
BOYS GOLF
- New Hartford 204, RFA 262
- Cooperstown 169, Sherburne-Earlville 174
GIRLS GOLF
- Proctor 276, CVA 302
- RFA 181, Holland Patent 216
BOYS TENNIS
- Canastota 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com