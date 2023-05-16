 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-15-23: Little Falls baseball remains unbeaten in CSC play with offensive explosion against division rival Frankfort-Schuyler

Highlights and scores from Monday, May 15, 2023

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Little Falls 17, Frankfort-Schuyler 7**
  • Whitesboro 3, Proctor 1
  • Mt. Markham 4, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Poland 16, Old Forge 3
  • Oneida 2, Holland Patent 1
  • Camden 27, Notre Dame 3
  • Clinton 8, Cooperstown 5
  • Westmoreland 23, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Adirondack 13, Herkimer 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 10, Hamilton 4
  • Oriskany 11, New York Mills 4
  • West Canada Valey 10, Remsen 0
  • Southern Jefferson 5, New Hartford 2
  • VVS 6, CVA 3 (Gm. 1)
  • VVS 5, CVA 2 (Gm. 2)

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Herkimer 7, Adirondack 6
  • Oneida 3, Holland Patent 2
  • Carthage 22, Proctor 5
  • West Canada Valley 23, Canajoharie 0
  • Hamilton 5, Morrisville-Eaton 0
  • Brookfield 8, Otselic Valley 0
  • Little Falls 19, OESJ 8
  • RFA 5, West Genesee 0
  • Camden 16, Notre Dame 3 (Gm. 1)
  • Camden 15, Notre Dame 4 (Gm. 2)

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Fulton 17, Proctor 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Clinton 13, Jordan-Elbridge 11
  • Christian Brothers Academy 12, RFA 7

BOYS GOLF

  • New Hartford 204, RFA 262
  • Cooperstown 169, Sherburne-Earlville 174

GIRLS GOLF

  • Proctor 276, CVA 302
  • RFA 181, Holland Patent 216

BOYS TENNIS

  • Canastota 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com