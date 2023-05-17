 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York Wednesday
afternoon.

Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

SCORES 5-16-23: New Hartford boys lacrosse beats rival Whitesboro to capture 9th straight Sparrior Cup victory; Westmoreland baseball earns season split with division rival Mt. Markham in lopsided win at home

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

BOYS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 20, Whitesboro 6**
    • Spartans win ninth straight Sparrior Cup game
  • RFA 21, Proctor 1
  • Holland Patent 14, VVS 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 10, New Hartford 9
  • Clinton 11, VVS 5

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Westmoreland 9, Mt. Markham 1**
  • West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5
  • RFA 9, Whitesboro 8
  • Herkimer 9, Canajoharie 6
  • Oneida 18, Notre Dame 1
  • Oriskany 17, Hamilton 4
  • Morrisville-Eaton 18, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Proctor 7, New Hartford 5
  • CVA 14, Holland Patent 3

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Mt. Markham 9, Westmoreland 5
  • Notre Dame 6, Oneida 3
  • Herkimer 9, Canajoharie 5
  • Whitesboro 6, RFA 3
  • New Hartford 19, Proctor 0
  • Camden 22, VVS 0
  • Oriskany 15, Hamilton 3
  • Clinton 8, Morrisville-Eaton 4

BOYS TENNIS

  • Oneida 5, CVA 0

BOYS GOLF

  • Notre Dame 237, RFA 263
  • Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young 219
  • Canastota 211, Westmoreland 356

GIRLS GOLF

  • VVS 206, Holland Patent 244

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com