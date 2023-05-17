SCORES 5-16-23: New Hartford boys lacrosse beats rival Whitesboro to capture 9th straight Sparrior Cup victory; Westmoreland baseball earns season split with division rival Mt. Markham in lopsided win at home

BOYS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 20, Whitesboro 6**
- Spartans win ninth straight Sparrior Cup game
- RFA 21, Proctor 1
- Holland Patent 14, VVS 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 10, New Hartford 9
- Clinton 11, VVS 5
BOYS BASEBALL
- Westmoreland 9, Mt. Markham 1**
- West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5
- RFA 9, Whitesboro 8
- Herkimer 9, Canajoharie 6
- Oneida 18, Notre Dame 1
- Oriskany 17, Hamilton 4
- Morrisville-Eaton 18, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Proctor 7, New Hartford 5
- CVA 14, Holland Patent 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Mt. Markham 9, Westmoreland 5
- Notre Dame 6, Oneida 3
- Herkimer 9, Canajoharie 5
- Whitesboro 6, RFA 3
- New Hartford 19, Proctor 0
- Camden 22, VVS 0
- Oriskany 15, Hamilton 3
- Clinton 8, Morrisville-Eaton 4
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneida 5, CVA 0
BOYS GOLF
- Notre Dame 237, RFA 263
- Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young 219
- Canastota 211, Westmoreland 356
GIRLS GOLF
- VVS 206, Holland Patent 244
** - Game highlights included in attached video
