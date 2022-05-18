 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-17-22: New Hartford girls lacrosse moves back to .500 with tight win over VVS

  • Updated
  • 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

New Hartford 8, VVS 6*

The Red Devils tied it up late in the second half, but the Spartans were able to re-take the lead and get some insurance in the final couple of minutes as they pull back even at 8-8 overall, 3-4 in the TVL.

Ilana McCarthy led the way with three goals for New Hartford, while Sophia Campola scored two and assisted on two. Bella Kolb had a goal and an assist, with Ella Greico and Leah Hilton each netting one a-piece.

Emily Picolla made eight saves in goal for the Spartans.

No stats were reported for VVS, who drop to 0-14 overall, and 0-7 in the TVL.

Other scores:

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • RFA 13, Whitesboro 3
  • Clinton 16, Watertown IHC 11

BOYS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 12, Carthage 7
  • Holland Patent 16, Proctor 0

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Little Falls 12, Mt. Markham 7
  • Westmoreland 15, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
  • New York Mills 22, Old Forge 2
  • Proctor 15, New Hartford 2
  • Holland Patent 10, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Clinton 10, Canastota 1
  • Oneida 7, VVS 5
  • Sauquoit Valley 14, Herkimer 3
  • Morrisville-Eaton 10, Oriskany 3
  • Brookfield 2, DeRuyter 0
  • Hamilton 7, Remsen 4 (Gm. 1)
  • Hamilton 10, Remsen 4 (Gm. 2)
  • Cooperstown 21, Waterville 1
  • CVA 21, Notre Dame 6

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • CVA 3, Notre Dame 2
  • Herkimer 6, Sauquoit Valley 4
  • Oneida 8, VVS 2
  • Camden 4, RFA 3
  • New Hartford 16, Proctor 1
  • Clinton 12, Sherburne-Earlville 2
  • Little Falls 5, Mt. Markham 4

BOYS GOLF

  • New Hartford 215, Whitesboro 227
  • Waterville 161, Cooperstown 235
  • Adirondack 182, Remsen 201, West Canada Valley 241
  • Clinton 168, Holland Patent 193, New York Mills 215
  • Westmoreland 221, Canastota 240
  • Hamilton 171, Sherburne-Earlville 196

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 214, Camden 228
  • CVA 256, Holland Patent 268

BOYS TENNIS

  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Hamilton 2

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

