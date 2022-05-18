SCORES 5-17-22: New Hartford girls lacrosse moves back to .500 with tight win over VVS

GIRLS LACROSSE
New Hartford 8, VVS 6*
The Red Devils tied it up late in the second half, but the Spartans were able to re-take the lead and get some insurance in the final couple of minutes as they pull back even at 8-8 overall, 3-4 in the TVL.
Ilana McCarthy led the way with three goals for New Hartford, while Sophia Campola scored two and assisted on two. Bella Kolb had a goal and an assist, with Ella Greico and Leah Hilton each netting one a-piece.
Emily Picolla made eight saves in goal for the Spartans.
No stats were reported for VVS, who drop to 0-14 overall, and 0-7 in the TVL.
Other scores:
GIRLS LACROSSE
- RFA 13, Whitesboro 3
- Clinton 16, Watertown IHC 11
BOYS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 12, Carthage 7
- Holland Patent 16, Proctor 0
BOYS BASEBALL
- Little Falls 12, Mt. Markham 7
- Westmoreland 15, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
- New York Mills 22, Old Forge 2
- Proctor 15, New Hartford 2
- Holland Patent 10, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Clinton 10, Canastota 1
- Oneida 7, VVS 5
- Sauquoit Valley 14, Herkimer 3
- Morrisville-Eaton 10, Oriskany 3
- Brookfield 2, DeRuyter 0
- Hamilton 7, Remsen 4 (Gm. 1)
- Hamilton 10, Remsen 4 (Gm. 2)
- Cooperstown 21, Waterville 1
- CVA 21, Notre Dame 6
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- CVA 3, Notre Dame 2
- Herkimer 6, Sauquoit Valley 4
- Oneida 8, VVS 2
- Camden 4, RFA 3
- New Hartford 16, Proctor 1
- Clinton 12, Sherburne-Earlville 2
- Little Falls 5, Mt. Markham 4
BOYS GOLF
- New Hartford 215, Whitesboro 227
- Waterville 161, Cooperstown 235
- Adirondack 182, Remsen 201, West Canada Valley 241
- Clinton 168, Holland Patent 193, New York Mills 215
- Westmoreland 221, Canastota 240
- Hamilton 171, Sherburne-Earlville 196
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 214, Camden 228
- CVA 256, Holland Patent 268
BOYS TENNIS
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Hamilton 2
* - Game highlights included in attached video
