...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

SCORES 5-17-23: New York Mills baseball earns season split with Morrisville-Eaton after big CSC-IV win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlight and scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

BOYS BASEBALL

  • New York Mills 15, Morrisville-Eaton 4**
  • Adirondack 18, Frankfort-Schuyler 4
  • West Canada Valley 17, Remsen 7
  • Westmoreland 15, Waterville 7
  • Mt. Markham 11, Herkimer 4
  • Sauquoit Valley 7, Cooperstown 6
  • Poland 11, Old Forge 0
  • Little Falls 4, Canastota 0

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Herkimer 18, Dolgeville
  • Westmoreland 16, Waterville 1
  • Adirondack 10, Oriskany 8
  • Stockbridge Valley 15, Clinton 0
  • Cooperstown 8, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • West Canada Valley 30, Remsen 0 (Gm. 1)
  • West Canada Valley 20, Remsen 0 (Gm. 2)

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 176, Oriskany 218
    • Waterville finishes regular season at 11-0. 36th consecutive win, third straight undefeated regular season
  • Whitesboro 218, RFA 245

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Cazenovia 12, VVS 9

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

