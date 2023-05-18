SCORES 5-17-23: New York Mills baseball earns season split with Morrisville-Eaton after big CSC-IV win

BOYS BASEBALL
- New York Mills 15, Morrisville-Eaton 4**
- Adirondack 18, Frankfort-Schuyler 4
- West Canada Valley 17, Remsen 7
- Westmoreland 15, Waterville 7
- Mt. Markham 11, Herkimer 4
- Sauquoit Valley 7, Cooperstown 6
- Poland 11, Old Forge 0
- Little Falls 4, Canastota 0
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Herkimer 18, Dolgeville
- Westmoreland 16, Waterville 1
- Adirondack 10, Oriskany 8
- Stockbridge Valley 15, Clinton 0
- Cooperstown 8, Sauquoit Valley 1
- West Canada Valley 30, Remsen 0 (Gm. 1)
- West Canada Valley 20, Remsen 0 (Gm. 2)
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 176, Oriskany 218
- Waterville finishes regular season at 11-0. 36th consecutive win, third straight undefeated regular season
- Whitesboro 218, RFA 245
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Cazenovia 12, VVS 9
** - Game highlights included in attached video
