SCORES 5-18-22: Cooperstown baseball bounces back after trailing early to beat Sauquoit Valley on the road; Herkimer College softball wins Region IIIB title

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
NJCAA Region IIIB Championship
- (#2) Herkimer 9, (#3) Hudson Valley 4 (Gm. 1)
- (#2) Herkimer 9, (#3) Hudson Valley 1 (Gm. 2)
The Generals used a seven-run fourth inning in Game 1 to propel them to a victory and continued raking in Game 2 as they swept the Vikings to win the Region IIIB title, and advance to the NJCAA D-III Tournament in Syracuse next week.
BOYS BASEBALL
Cooperstown 6, Sauquoit Valley 3*
The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but the Hawkeyes responded with six straight runs, scoring two each in the fourth, sixth and seventh.
Kalen Dempsey went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game, while pitching 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits, three earned runs, walking four, and striking out five.
Liam Ford (1-for-2) and Abe Lippitt (0-for 1, Sac fly) each drove in one run for Cooperstown. Ford also stole four bases in the game.
Cooperstown improve to 10-5 overall, 9-2 in the Center State Conference with the win. Sauquoit drops to 8-9 overall, 7-4 in the CSC with the loss.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Oriskany 4, Poland 2
- New York Mills 12, Hamilton 1
- Whitesboro 14, CVA 2
- Camden 7, Proctor 1
- Adirondack 6, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- West Canada Valley 8, Herkimer 4
- Waterville 6, Brookfield 4
- Mt. Markham 3, Canastota 2
- RFA 11, VVS 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Cooperstown 4, Sauquoit Valley 1
- West Canada Valley 7, Hamilton 1
- Westmoreland 29, Frankfort-Schuyler 4
- Herkimer 8, Dolgeville 1
- Oriskany 18, Remsen 0 (Gm. 1)
- Oriskany 26, Remsen 1 (Gm. 2)
- Morrisville-Eaton 17, Old Forge 2
BOYS GOLF
- Oriskany 169, Clinton 192
- Waterville 161, Hamilton 194
- Notre Dame 186, RFA 204
- New Hartford def. Camden, Proctor to win TVL title
GIRLS GOLF
- VVS 212, Holland Patent 232
- Notre Dame 187, Oneida 241
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com