SCORES 5-24-22: Mt. Markham baseball, softball advance in Section III Tournament; New Hartford softball earns TVL Colonial title with late game rally against RFA

SECTION III BOYS BASEBALL

Class AA Quarterfinals

  • (#8) RFA 0, (#1) Cicero-North Syracuse 10
  • (#5) Fayetteville-Manlius 5, (#4) Proctor 4

Class A First Round

  • (#7) New Hartford 13, (#10) Fulton 2

Class B First Round

  • (#1) South Jefferson 7, (#10) CVA 3
  • (#8) Cazenovia 5, (#9) Oneida 1
  • (#12) Marcellus 13, (#5) Holland Patent 2
  • (#18) VVS 9, (#2) Little Falls 7

Class C First Round

  • (#1) Westmoreland 18, (#17) Alexandria 1
  • (#8) Mt. Markham 12, (#9) Frankfort-Schuyler 6**
  • (#3) Pulaski 7, (#14) Sauquoit Valley 0
  • (#11) Adirondack 15, (#6) Cooperstown 3
  • (#2) Beaver River 7, (#15) West Canada Valley 2

Class D First Round

  • (#8) Hamilton 9, (#9) DeRuyter 0
  • (#5) New York Mills 6, (#12) McGraw 5
  • (#4) Morrisville-Eaton 4, (#13) Poland 3
  • (#6) Brookfield 8, (#11) Sackets Harbor 6

SECTION III GIRLS SOFTBALL

Class B First Round

  • (#12) Skaneateles 4, (#5) Holland Patent 0
  • (#4) South Jefferson 17, (#13) Little Falls 2
  • (#7) Westhill 7, (#10) CVA 3

Class C First Round

  • (#12) Notre Dame 8, (#1) Port Byron 7
  • (#9) Weedsport 15, (#8) Westmoreland 1
  • (#4) West Canada Valley 11, (#13) Waterville 1**
  • (#3) Sandy Creek 7, (#14) Sauquoit Valley 1
  • (#6) Mt. Markham 5, (#11) Herkimer 4**
  • (#2) Cooperstown 6, (#15) Fabius-Pompey 1

Class D First Round

  • (#8) Hamilton 16, (#9) Cincinnatus 1
  • (#4) Poland 4, (#13) Belleville Henderson 3

Regular season (TVL Colonial Final)

  • New Hartford 3, RFA 2**

SECTION III GIRLS LACROSSE

Class A Quarterfinals

  • (#4) Christian Brothers Academy 11, (#5) RFA 9

Class C Quarterfinals

  • (#1) Jamesville-DeWitt 18, (#8) New Hartford 0
  • (#2) Homer 17, (#7) Whitesboro 5

Class D Quarterfinal

  • (#3) Westhill 24, (#6) Clinton 6

SECTION III BOYS LACROSSE

Class C Semifinals

  • (#2) Westhill 8, (#3) New Hartford 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

