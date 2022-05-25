SCORES 5-24-22: Mt. Markham baseball, softball advance in Section III Tournament; New Hartford softball earns TVL Colonial title with late game rally against RFA

SECTION III BOYS BASEBALL
Class AA Quarterfinals
- (#8) RFA 0, (#1) Cicero-North Syracuse 10
- (#5) Fayetteville-Manlius 5, (#4) Proctor 4
Class A First Round
- (#7) New Hartford 13, (#10) Fulton 2
Class B First Round
- (#1) South Jefferson 7, (#10) CVA 3
- (#8) Cazenovia 5, (#9) Oneida 1
- (#12) Marcellus 13, (#5) Holland Patent 2
- (#18) VVS 9, (#2) Little Falls 7
Class C First Round
- (#1) Westmoreland 18, (#17) Alexandria 1
- (#8) Mt. Markham 12, (#9) Frankfort-Schuyler 6**
- (#3) Pulaski 7, (#14) Sauquoit Valley 0
- (#11) Adirondack 15, (#6) Cooperstown 3
- (#2) Beaver River 7, (#15) West Canada Valley 2
Class D First Round
- (#8) Hamilton 9, (#9) DeRuyter 0
- (#5) New York Mills 6, (#12) McGraw 5
- (#4) Morrisville-Eaton 4, (#13) Poland 3
- (#6) Brookfield 8, (#11) Sackets Harbor 6
SECTION III GIRLS SOFTBALL
Class B First Round
- (#12) Skaneateles 4, (#5) Holland Patent 0
- (#4) South Jefferson 17, (#13) Little Falls 2
- (#7) Westhill 7, (#10) CVA 3
Class C First Round
- (#12) Notre Dame 8, (#1) Port Byron 7
- (#9) Weedsport 15, (#8) Westmoreland 1
- (#4) West Canada Valley 11, (#13) Waterville 1**
- (#3) Sandy Creek 7, (#14) Sauquoit Valley 1
- (#6) Mt. Markham 5, (#11) Herkimer 4**
- (#2) Cooperstown 6, (#15) Fabius-Pompey 1
Class D First Round
- (#8) Hamilton 16, (#9) Cincinnatus 1
- (#4) Poland 4, (#13) Belleville Henderson 3
Regular season (TVL Colonial Final)
- New Hartford 3, RFA 2**
SECTION III GIRLS LACROSSE
Class A Quarterfinals
- (#4) Christian Brothers Academy 11, (#5) RFA 9
Class C Quarterfinals
- (#1) Jamesville-DeWitt 18, (#8) New Hartford 0
- (#2) Homer 17, (#7) Whitesboro 5
Class D Quarterfinal
- (#3) Westhill 24, (#6) Clinton 6
SECTION III BOYS LACROSSE
Class C Semifinals
- (#2) Westhill 8, (#3) New Hartford 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
