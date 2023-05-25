 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-24-23: New Hartford boys lacrosse advances to Section III Class C semifinals with dominant win over Indian River

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Tournaments

Class A

  • (4) Syracuse City 14, (5) RFA 6

Class C

  • (2) New Hartford 21, (7) Indian River 5**
  • (1) Jamesville-DeWitt 20, (8) Whitesboro 1

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

BOYS GOLF

Section III state qualifiers - locals advancing to Friday's Round 2

  • Chris Stilwell (Whitesboro) - 76
  • Will Chouinard (Hamilton) - 78
  • JP Lazzaro (New Hartford) - 80
  • Campbell Jenkins (New Hartford) - 81
  • Jake Olearczyk (Holland Patent) - 81
  • Gavin Poyer (Waterville) - 82
  • Brian Secor (Remsen) - 82
  • Max Jones (Cooperstown) - 82
  • Tommy Goodelle (New Hartford) - 83
  • Gavin Howd (Oriskany) - 84

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination

  • (5) Herkimer 3, (4) RCSJ Gloucester 2
  • (1) North Dakota SCS 8, (5) Herkimer 4

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

