SCORES 5-24-23: New Hartford boys lacrosse advances to Section III Class C semifinals with dominant win over Indian River

BOYS LACROSSE
Section III Tournaments
Class A
- (4) Syracuse City 14, (5) RFA 6
Class C
- (2) New Hartford 21, (7) Indian River 5**
- (1) Jamesville-DeWitt 20, (8) Whitesboro 1
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
BOYS GOLF
Section III state qualifiers - locals advancing to Friday's Round 2
- Chris Stilwell (Whitesboro) - 76
- Will Chouinard (Hamilton) - 78
- JP Lazzaro (New Hartford) - 80
- Campbell Jenkins (New Hartford) - 81
- Jake Olearczyk (Holland Patent) - 81
- Gavin Poyer (Waterville) - 82
- Brian Secor (Remsen) - 82
- Max Jones (Cooperstown) - 82
- Tommy Goodelle (New Hartford) - 83
- Gavin Howd (Oriskany) - 84
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination
- (5) Herkimer 3, (4) RCSJ Gloucester 2
- (1) North Dakota SCS 8, (5) Herkimer 4
** - Game highlights included in attached video
