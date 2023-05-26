 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-26-23: Herkimer College softball finishes third at NJCAA D-III World Series; West Canada Valley girls, Remsen boys capture Section III Class D Track & Field team titles

  • Updated
  • 0
5-26-23 Herkimer College softball

Courtesy: NJCAA TV

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination (Elimination Games)

  • (5) Herkimer 15, (6) Joliet 0 (Joliet eliminated)
  • (1) North Dakota SCS 8, (5) Herkimer 5 (F/8 - Herkimer eliminated, finishes 3rd in NJCAA)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

NCAA Division I Semifinals

  • (3) Boston College 8, (2) Syracuse 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Class C semifinals

  • (3) Westhill 9, (2) New Hartford 8

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Section III Championships

BOYS GOLF

Section III state qualifiers - Round 2 (locals who qualified with two-round final scores)

  • Jake Olearczyk (Holland Patent) - 156
  • Gavin Poyer (Waterville) - 158
  • Will Chouinard (Hamilton) - 159
  • Brian Secor (Remsen) - 161
  • Tommy Goodelle (New Hartford) - 162

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com