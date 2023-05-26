SCORES 5-26-23: Herkimer College softball finishes third at NJCAA D-III World Series; West Canada Valley girls, Remsen boys capture Section III Class D Track & Field team titles

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
NJCAA Division III World Series - Double Elimination (Elimination Games)
- (5) Herkimer 15, (6) Joliet 0 (Joliet eliminated)
- (1) North Dakota SCS 8, (5) Herkimer 5 (F/8 - Herkimer eliminated, finishes 3rd in NJCAA)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
NCAA Division I Semifinals
- (3) Boston College 8, (2) Syracuse 7
BOYS LACROSSE
Section III Class C semifinals
- (3) Westhill 9, (2) New Hartford 8
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Section III Championships
BOYS GOLF
Section III state qualifiers - Round 2 (locals who qualified with two-round final scores)
- Jake Olearczyk (Holland Patent) - 156
- Gavin Poyer (Waterville) - 158
- Will Chouinard (Hamilton) - 159
- Brian Secor (Remsen) - 161
- Tommy Goodelle (New Hartford) - 162
