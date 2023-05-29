SCORES 5-29-23: REDEMPTION! Seven-seed Oriskany baseball completes Cinderella run to Section III Class D title after falling in championship game one year ago

BOYS BASEBALL
Section III finals
Class D
- (7) Oriskany 1, (1) Belleville-Henderson 0**
Jack Tamburino drove in the game's only run in the top of the fourth, on Oriskany's first of two hits in the game as the Redskins get over the hump to earn the Section III Class D title. Oriskany returned to the Class D final after losing it last year to Morrisville-Eaton.
Anthony Kernan allowed just two hits in six innings of work on the mound, with one walk and nine strikeouts, while Eddie Wright earned the save with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.
Oriskany now moves on to the NYSPHSAA Tournament where they'll face Section IV Champion Deposit-Hancock on Saturday, June 3 in the regional round at Onondaga Community College.
MEN'S BASEBALL
NJCAA Division III World Series - Elimination game
- (7) Herkimer 6, (6) Camp 3
** - Game highlights included in attached video
