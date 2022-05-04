SCORES 5-3-22: No. 15 Hamilton College women's lacrosse closes out regular season with dominant win over local rival Utica University

WOMEN'S LACROSSE
#15 Hamilton 23, Utica 6*
The No. 15 nationally-ranked Continentals closed out the regular season with a comfortable win over their local rivals to improve to 8-7 with the both teams set to enter their respective conference tournaments.
Olivia Seymour lead Hamilton with five goals and two assists in the contest, while Whitesboro grad Samantha DeCondo scored twice for the Pioneers, including the 100th goal of her career.
With the loss, Utica drops to 11-4 to close out their regular season.
Full stats here.
Other Scores:
- SUNY Oneonta 14, Oswego St. 12 (SUNYAC first round)
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Utica 12, SUNY Oneonta 8
- SUNY Adirondack 1, MVCC 0 (Gm. 1)
- MVCC 8, SUNY Adirondack 6 (Gm. 2)
- Hamilton 7, Williams 2
BOYS LACROSSE
- Holland Patent 22, Whitesboro 9
- New Hartford 18, RFA 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
- RFA 10, New Hartford 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Notre Dame 14, Proctor 1
- West Canada Valley 30, Remsen 0
- Poland 31, Madison 2
- Brookfield 2, Cincinnatus 1
- Camden 11, VVS 0
- CVA 4, Herkimer 1
- RFA 6, Whitesboro 0
BOYS BASEBALL
- Whitesboro 3, RFA 1
- Poland 4, Madison 2
- Camden 6, VVS 0
- Oriskany 2, Hamilton 1
- West Canada Valley 13, Remsen 0
- Little Falls 7, Sauquoit Valley 5
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneonta 4, Cooperstown 1
- Holland Patent 5, Clinton 0 (Gm. 1)
- Holland Patent 3, Clinton 2 (Gm. 2)
- New Hartford 5, VVS 0
* - Game highlights included in attached video
