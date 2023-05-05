SCORES 5-4-23: SUNY Poly men's lacrosse ends its season in NAC semifinals with loss to SUNY Delhi

MEN'S LACROSSE
NAC semifinals
- (3) SUNY Delhi 9, (2) SUNY Poly 6**
BOYS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 18, RFA 1
- Whitesboro 16, Holland Patent 2
- VVS 18, Proctor 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
- RFA 13, New Hartford 4
- Clinton 11, Whitesboro 7
BOYS BASEBALL
- New York Mills 5, West Canada Valley 0
- Westmoreland 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Remsen 17, Old Forge 5
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- CVA 12, Notre Dame 6
- Cooperstown 12, Mt. Markham 2
- Canastota 27, Proctor 8
- Hamilton 9, Cincinnatus 7
- Little Falls 23, VVS 8
- Poland 8, Morrisville-Eaton 0 (Gm. 1)
- Poland 12, Morrisville-Eaton 1 (Gm. 2)
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 162, Canastota 210
- Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184
GIRLS GOLF
- VVS 108, Oneida 127
BOYS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, CVA 0
- Hamilton 3, Little Falls 1
- Mt. Markham 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
- Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Herkimer 16, Columbia-Greene 1 (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 10, Columbia-Greene 0 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com