SCORES 5-4-23: SUNY Poly men's lacrosse ends its season in NAC semifinals with loss to SUNY Delhi

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, May 4, 2023.

MEN'S LACROSSE

NAC semifinals

  • (3) SUNY Delhi 9, (2) SUNY Poly 6**

BOYS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 18, RFA 1
  • Whitesboro 16, Holland Patent 2
  • VVS 18, Proctor 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • RFA 13, New Hartford 4
  • Clinton 11, Whitesboro 7

BOYS BASEBALL

  • New York Mills 5, West Canada Valley 0
  • Westmoreland 9, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Remsen 17, Old Forge 5

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • CVA 12, Notre Dame 6
  • Cooperstown 12, Mt. Markham 2
  • Canastota 27, Proctor 8
  • Hamilton 9, Cincinnatus 7
  • Little Falls 23, VVS 8
  • Poland 8, Morrisville-Eaton 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Poland 12, Morrisville-Eaton 1 (Gm. 2)

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 162, Canastota 210
  • Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184

GIRLS GOLF

  • VVS 108, Oneida 127

BOYS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, CVA 0
  • Hamilton 3, Little Falls 1
  • Mt. Markham 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
  • Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Herkimer 16, Columbia-Greene 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Herkimer 10, Columbia-Greene 0 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

