SCORES 5-5-22: Mt. Markham softball hands Holland Patent first loss of season on dramatic final play

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Mt. Markham 3, Holland Patent 2*
After taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, Holland Patent got a hit to score two runners, but the would-be tying run was thrown out at home plate to end the game in heart-stopping fashion.
Addison Jones drove in a run for Mt. Markham, while Hailey Smith hit a double, and stole three bases. Madison Clark was nearly lights-out on the mound, pitching all seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out 16.
The Mustangs, who improve to 7-2 this season, handed the Golden Knights their first loss of the year. They drop to 7-1.
Other scores:
- Cooperstown 15, Westmoreland 0
- CVA 10, Camden 8
- Oneida 14, RFA 2
- New Hartford 16, Proctor 0
- Whitesboro 10, Notre Dame 9
- Stockbridge Valley 5, Clinton 0
- Herkimer 24, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Brookfield 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
- Little Falls 15, Adirondack 6
- Sauquoit Valley 13, Waterville 8
BOYS BASEBALL
- Whitesboro 9, Notre Dame 1
- New Hartford 4, Proctor 1
- Oneida 5, RFA 4
- Clinton 6, Sherburne-Earlville 5
- Westmoreland 8, Cooperstown 0
- Adirondack 5, Little Falls 2
- Frankfort-Schuyler 7, Herkimer 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, DeRuyter 0
- New York Mills 7, Remsen 2
- CVA 8, Camden 1
- Holland Patent 8, Mt. Markham 1
BOYS LACROSSE
- Christian Brothers Academy 12, New Hartford 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 9, Clinton 7
BOYS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 0
MEN'S BASEBALL
- MVCC 13, Cayuga CC 3 (Gm. 1/6 inn.)
- Cayuga CC 11, MVCC 10 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- New Paltz 8, Oneonta 2 (SUNYAC Tournament - double elimination)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
