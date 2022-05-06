 Skip to main content
SCORES 5-5-22: Mt. Markham softball hands Holland Patent first loss of season on dramatic final play

  • Updated
  • 0

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Mt. Markham 3, Holland Patent 2*

After taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, Holland Patent got a hit to score two runners, but the would-be tying run was thrown out at home plate to end the game in heart-stopping fashion.

Addison Jones drove in a run for Mt. Markham, while Hailey Smith hit a double, and stole three bases. Madison Clark was nearly lights-out on the mound, pitching all seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out 16.

The Mustangs, who improve to 7-2 this season, handed the Golden Knights their first loss of the year. They drop to 7-1.

Other scores:

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Cooperstown 15, Westmoreland 0
  • CVA 10, Camden 8
  • Oneida 14, RFA 2
  • New Hartford 16, Proctor 0
  • Whitesboro 10, Notre Dame 9
  • Stockbridge Valley 5, Clinton 0
  • Herkimer 24, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • Brookfield 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
  • Little Falls 15, Adirondack 6
  • Sauquoit Valley 13, Waterville 8

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Whitesboro 9, Notre Dame 1
  • New Hartford 4, Proctor 1
  • Oneida 5, RFA 4
  • Clinton 6, Sherburne-Earlville 5
  • Westmoreland 8, Cooperstown 0
  • Adirondack 5, Little Falls 2
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 7, Herkimer 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, DeRuyter 0
  • New York Mills 7, Remsen 2
  • CVA 8, Camden 1
  • Holland Patent 8, Mt. Markham 1

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Christian Brothers Academy 12, New Hartford 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 9, Clinton 7

BOYS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 0

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • MVCC 13, Cayuga CC 3 (Gm. 1/6 inn.)
  • Cayuga CC 11, MVCC 10 (Gm. 2)

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • New Paltz 8, Oneonta 2 (SUNYAC Tournament - double elimination)

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

