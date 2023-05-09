SCORES 5-8-23: Oriskany softball dominates big CSC-III battle against Poland; RFA baseball outlasts CVA in extras

GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Oriskany 8, Poland 1**
- Westmoreland 18, Mt. Markham 4
- RFA 8, CVA 4
- Camden 20, Proctor 0
- New Hartford 21, VVS 1
- Adirondack 20, Dolgeville 4
- West Canada Valley 11, Morrisville-Eaton 0
BOYS BASEBALL
- RFA 9, CVA 5 (8 inn.)**
- Mt. Markham 11, Westmoreland 6
- New Hartford 5, VVS 4
- Whitesboro 17, Holland Patent 2
- Proctor 21, Camden 2
- New York Mills 10, Remsen 4
- Hamilton 12, Old Forge 6
- Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Adirondack 5, Carthage 3
- Sauquoit Valley 11, Waterville 6
- West Canada Valley 11, Morrisville-Eaton 7
- Oriskany 3, Poland 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Southern Hills 11, Clinton 6
- Mexico 6, VVS 5
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 12, Central Square 7
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneida 5, Holland Patent 0 (Gm. 1)
- Oneida 4, Holland Patent 1 (Gm. 2)
- Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 1 (Gm. 1)
- Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Gm. 2)
- VVS 5, CVA 0 (Gm. 1)
- VVS 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 2)
- Hamilton 3, Mt. Markham 2
- Clinton 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
- Canastota 3, Westmoreland 2
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 171, New York Mills 245
- Hamilton 175, New York Mills 245
- Hamilton 175, Sherburne-Earlville 211
- CVA 210, RFA 244
- New Hartford 222, VVS 287
- Whitesboro 204, Holland Patent 254
- Oriskany 205, Canastota 213
- Cooperstown 189, Herkimer 229
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 177, New Hartford 243
- Oneida 279, CVA 251
** - Game highlights included in attached video
