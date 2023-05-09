 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 5-8-23: Oriskany softball dominates big CSC-III battle against Poland; RFA baseball outlasts CVA in extras

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, May 8, 2023

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Oriskany 8, Poland 1**
  • Westmoreland 18, Mt. Markham 4
  • RFA 8, CVA 4
  • Camden 20, Proctor 0
  • New Hartford 21, VVS 1
  • Adirondack 20, Dolgeville 4
  • Westmoreland 18, Mt. Markham 4
  • West Canada Valley 11, Morrisville-Eaton 0

BOYS BASEBALL

  • RFA 9, CVA 5 (8 inn.)**
  • Mt. Markham 11, Westmoreland 6
  • New Hartford 5, VVS 4
  • Whitesboro 17, Holland Patent 2
  • Proctor 21, Camden 2
  • New York Mills 10, Remsen 4
  • Hamilton 12, Old Forge 6
  • Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Adirondack 5, Carthage 3
  • Sauquoit Valley 11, Waterville 6
  • West Canada Valley 11, Morrisville-Eaton 7
  • Oriskany 3, Poland 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Southern Hills 11, Clinton 6
  • Mexico 6, VVS 5

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 12, Central Square 7

BOYS TENNIS

  • Oneida 5, Holland Patent 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Oneida 4, Holland Patent 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Cooperstown 4, Little Falls 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Gm. 2)
  • VVS 5, CVA 0 (Gm. 1)
  • VVS 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Hamilton 3, Mt. Markham 2
  • Clinton 3, Morrisville-Eaton 2
  • Canastota 3, Westmoreland 2

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 171, New York Mills 245
  • Hamilton 175, New York Mills 245
  • Hamilton 175, Sherburne-Earlville 211
  • CVA 210, RFA 244
  • New Hartford 222, VVS 287
  • Whitesboro 204, Holland Patent 254
  • Oriskany 205, Canastota 213
  • Cooperstown 189, Herkimer 229

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 177, New Hartford 243
  • Oneida 279, CVA 251

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com