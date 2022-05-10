 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 5-9-22: Whitesboro's Skermont tosses second no-hitter of season; Mount Markham's Clark perfect on mound in Mustangs win

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Whitesboro 6, Camden 0 (Colin Skermont's second no-hitter of season)
  • Oriskany 7, Morrisville-Eaton 4
  • Holland Patent 8, Clinton 4
  • Cooperstown 12, West Canada Valley 3
  • New Hartford 8, Oneida 6
  • Westmoreland 12, Herkimer 2
  • New York Mills 18, Remsen 3
  • Proctor 11, Fayetteville-Manlius 9
  • West Genesee 8, RFA 3
  • Brookfield 9, Stockbridge Valley 1
  • Poland 8, Hamilton 6
  • Sauquoit Valley 20, Waterville 0

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Mt. Markham 4, Adirondack 0 (Madison Clark perfect game)
  • Notre Dame 9, CVA 5
  • Westmoreland 10, Herkimer 1
  • Holland Patent 11, Clinton 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Holland Patent 9, Clinton 5 (Gm. 2)
  • Poland 12, Hamilton 8 (Gm. 1)
  • Hamilton 8, Poland 7 (Gm. 2)
  • Oneida 7, New Hartford 5
  • Camden 6, Whitesboro 4
  • Cooperstown 23, Dolgeville 0
  • West Canada Valley 36, Remsen 0

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

  • Remsen 98, Old Forge 32

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

  • Remsen 75.5, Old Forge 60.5

BOYS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, Proctor 0
  • Hamilton 4, Clinton 1
  • Oneida 5, VVS 0
  • Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1

GIRLS GOLF

  • Notre Dame 190, VVS 201
  • RFA 215, Proctor 288

BOYS GOLF

  • RFA 259, Proctor 317
  • Oriskany 169, Westmoreland 240

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Chittenango 19, Whitesboro 10
  • Jordan-Elbridge 15, Proctor 0

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you