SCORES 5-9-22: Whitesboro's Skermont tosses second no-hitter of season; Mount Markham's Clark perfect on mound in Mustangs win

BOYS BASEBALL
- Whitesboro 6, Camden 0 (Colin Skermont's second no-hitter of season)
- Oriskany 7, Morrisville-Eaton 4
- Holland Patent 8, Clinton 4
- Cooperstown 12, West Canada Valley 3
- New Hartford 8, Oneida 6
- Westmoreland 12, Herkimer 2
- New York Mills 18, Remsen 3
- Proctor 11, Fayetteville-Manlius 9
- West Genesee 8, RFA 3
- Brookfield 9, Stockbridge Valley 1
- Poland 8, Hamilton 6
- Sauquoit Valley 20, Waterville 0
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Mt. Markham 4, Adirondack 0 (Madison Clark perfect game)
- Notre Dame 9, CVA 5
- Westmoreland 10, Herkimer 1
- Holland Patent 11, Clinton 0 (Gm. 1)
- Holland Patent 9, Clinton 5 (Gm. 2)
- Poland 12, Hamilton 8 (Gm. 1)
- Hamilton 8, Poland 7 (Gm. 2)
- Oneida 7, New Hartford 5
- Camden 6, Whitesboro 4
- Cooperstown 23, Dolgeville 0
- West Canada Valley 36, Remsen 0
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
- Remsen 98, Old Forge 32
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
- Remsen 75.5, Old Forge 60.5
BOYS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, Proctor 0
- Hamilton 4, Clinton 1
- Oneida 5, VVS 0
- Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1
GIRLS GOLF
- Notre Dame 190, VVS 201
- RFA 215, Proctor 288
BOYS GOLF
- RFA 259, Proctor 317
- Oriskany 169, Westmoreland 240
BOYS LACROSSE
- Chittenango 19, Whitesboro 10
- Jordan-Elbridge 15, Proctor 0
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com