SCORES 5-9-23: Holmes' monster afternoon powers New Hartford softball past rival Whitesboro; White's late home run lifts Adirondack baseball over Westmoreland

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2023

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • New Hartford 7, Whitesboro 3**
  • Westmoreland 6, Herkimer 4
  • RFA 18, Proctor 0
  • Oneida 13, CVA 12
  • Camden 20, Holland Patent 1
  • Notre Dame 20, VVS 3
  • Mt. Markham 10, Waterville 0
  • Brookfield 19, Madison 2
  • Stockbridge Valley 12, Clinton 1
  • Oriskany 43, Remsen 3
  • Morrisville-Eaton 8, McGraw 4

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Adirondack 7, Westmoreland 3**
  • Whitesboro 1, New Hartford 0
  • Proctor 11, RFA 5
  • CVA 9, Oneida 8
  • Morrisville-Eaton 24, Old Forge 2
  • VVS 24, Notre Dame 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 11, Clinton 9
  • Indian River 20, Whitesboro 6

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 23, Proctor 2

BOYS TENNIS

  • RFA 3, Whitesboro 2
  • Oneida 5, Proctor 0
  • Holland Patent 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Holland Patent 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 2)
  • VVS 5, Camden 0 (Gm. 1)
  • VVS 3, Camden 2 (Gm. 2)
  • Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
  • Canastota 4, Little Falls 1

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 206, Camden 276

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

  • Canastota 90, Utica Academy of Science 46

WOMEN'S GOLF

NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships

  • Hamilton College's Peyton Sichol shot 15-over 88 in first round (T94 out of 151)

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Hudson Valley CC 9, MVCC 6 (Gm. 1)
  • MVCC 9, Hudson Valley CC 4 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

