SCORES 5-9-23: Holmes' monster afternoon powers New Hartford softball past rival Whitesboro; White's late home run lifts Adirondack baseball over Westmoreland

GIRLS SOFTBALL
- New Hartford 7, Whitesboro 3**
- Westmoreland 6, Herkimer 4
- RFA 18, Proctor 0
- Oneida 13, CVA 12
- Camden 20, Holland Patent 1
- Notre Dame 20, VVS 3
- Mt. Markham 10, Waterville 0
- Brookfield 19, Madison 2
- Stockbridge Valley 12, Clinton 1
- Oriskany 43, Remsen 3
- Morrisville-Eaton 8, McGraw 4
BOYS BASEBALL
- Adirondack 7, Westmoreland 3**
- Whitesboro 1, New Hartford 0
- Proctor 11, RFA 5
- CVA 9, Oneida 8
- Morrisville-Eaton 24, Old Forge 2
- VVS 24, Notre Dame 10
GIRLS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 11, Clinton 9
- Indian River 20, Whitesboro 6
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 23, Proctor 2
BOYS TENNIS
- RFA 3, Whitesboro 2
- Oneida 5, Proctor 0
- Holland Patent 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 1)
- Holland Patent 4, CVA 1 (Gm. 2)
- VVS 5, Camden 0 (Gm. 1)
- VVS 3, Camden 2 (Gm. 2)
- Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
- Canastota 4, Little Falls 1
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 206, Camden 276
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Canastota 90, Utica Academy of Science 46
WOMEN'S GOLF
NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships
- Hamilton College's Peyton Sichol shot 15-over 88 in first round (T94 out of 151)
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Hudson Valley CC 9, MVCC 6 (Gm. 1)
- MVCC 9, Hudson Valley CC 4 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
