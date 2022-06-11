 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-10-22: Adirondack baseball falls in Class C state semifinals, Oriskany softball heads to Long Island for Class D semifinals, Proctor's Washington wins two state titles

BOYS BASEBALL

NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals

  • Chatham 5, Adirondack 0**

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Proctor senior Tamiah Washington wins state championship in long jump (19-4.50) and triple jump (41-8.75)

PGCBL

  • MV DiamondDawgs 7, Saugerties Stallions 5**
  • Boonville Baseball Club 12, Utica Blue Sox 6**

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 7, Syracuse Salt Cats 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 2, Syracuse Salt Cats 0 (Gm. 2)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Moran Post 13, New Hartford Post 0
  • Whitestown Post 12, Smith Post 2

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com