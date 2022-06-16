 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-15-22: Enos' three RBI leads Blue Sox over Red Wings, Outlaws come back with ninth-inning rally to walk it off against Dragons

  • Updated
  • 0

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 8, Geneva Red Wings 3**
  • Albany Dutchmen 9, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 0
  • Oneonta Outlaws 10, Glens Falls Dragons 9

NYCBL

  • Olean Oilers 10, Sherrill Silversmiths 2 (Gm. 1)
  • Olean Oilers 7, Sherrill Silversmiths 4 (Gm. 2)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Ilion Post 21, Smith Post 11
  • Moran Post 3, Utica Post 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

