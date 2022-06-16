SCORES 6-15-22: Enos' three RBI leads Blue Sox over Red Wings, Outlaws come back with ninth-inning rally to walk it off against Dragons

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 8, Geneva Red Wings 3**
- Albany Dutchmen 9, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 0
- Oneonta Outlaws 10, Glens Falls Dragons 9
NYCBL
- Olean Oilers 10, Sherrill Silversmiths 2 (Gm. 1)
- Olean Oilers 7, Sherrill Silversmiths 4 (Gm. 2)
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Ilion Post 21, Smith Post 11
- Moran Post 3, Utica Post 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
