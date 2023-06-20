 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 6-19-23: Earl Savery Bairdians (Green), Brian Gaetano Co. (Gray) among winners in week two of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, June 19, 2023.

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)

  • Earl Savery Bairdians (Green) 63, Cohen & Cohen (Orange) 50**
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (Gray) 48, Gates Cole Insurance (Red) 36**
  • Nina's Pizza (Purple) 68, Notre Dame Schools (Gold) 42
  • Snyder Landscaping (Black) 46, Seasonal Sports (Blue) 42

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Adrean Post 12, Charles Miller 7
  • Whitestown Post 12, Oneida Post 2
  • Smith Post 10, Syracuse Chiefs 1
  • Cayuga 3, Smith Post 2

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 11, Glens Falls Dragons 0

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 6, Syracuse Salt Cats 4

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you