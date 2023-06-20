SCORES 6-19-23: Earl Savery Bairdians (Green), Brian Gaetano Co. (Gray) among winners in week two of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)
- Earl Savery Bairdians (Green) 63, Cohen & Cohen (Orange) 50**
- Brian Gaetano Co. (Gray) 48, Gates Cole Insurance (Red) 36**
- Nina's Pizza (Purple) 68, Notre Dame Schools (Gold) 42
- Snyder Landscaping (Black) 46, Seasonal Sports (Blue) 42
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Adrean Post 12, Charles Miller 7
- Whitestown Post 12, Oneida Post 2
- Smith Post 10, Syracuse Chiefs 1
- Cayuga 3, Smith Post 2
PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 11, Glens Falls Dragons 0
NYCBL
- Sherrill Silversmiths 6, Syracuse Salt Cats 4
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com