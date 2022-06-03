SCORES 6-2-22: New Hartford softball captures Section III Class A title

SECTION III SOFTBALL
Class A Final
- (#4) New Hartford 6, (#2) Auburn 3**
The Spartans scored two runs in the second, one run in the third, two runs in the fourth, and one in the fifth and held the Maroons bats at bay in order to earn the Section III Class A title
Savannah Cole powered New Hartford's offense, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, and a walk, while driving in three runs.
In the circle, Sienna Holmes pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits, three runs, four walks, and struck out four.
"We've grown into this, said Spartans head coach Dan Stalteri after the game. "We weren't this team in the very first game, first practices, but we knew we had the horses, the players. We won this as a team, everything we do is as a team and with that concept, that's why we're sectional champs"
New Hartford improves to 16-4 this season, and will face Section II champion Troy in regionals on Saturday at Carrier Park in DeWitt.
SECTION III SOFTBALL
Class C Final
- (#3) Sandy Creek 7, (#17) Notre Dame 3**
The Cinderella run for the Jugglers has come to an end as they fell just short of winning the Section III Class C title.
Maggie Trinkaus drove in a run for Notre Dame on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third, and Sam Paparella singled home another in the fourth. Lily Comenale scored on both.
The other run came from a fielder's choice in the fourth as well.
Despite the loss, the Jugglers were the story of sectionals, beating the sixteen seed, one seed, nine seed, and four seed, in that order, to get to the championship game.
Their magical season ends at 13-10.
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com