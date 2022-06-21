 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-20-22: Nina's Pizza, Seasonal Sports, Earl Savery Group, and Brian Gaetano Co. earn wins in week two of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Earl Savery Group "Bairdians" (orange) 49, Cohen & Cohen (green) 42
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 27
  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 58, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 44
  • Seasonal Sports (gray) 52, Snyder Landscaping (black) 47

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Smith Post 8, West Genny 7
  • Adrean Post 12, Miller Post 2
  • Whitestown Post 9, New Hartford Post 1
  • Ilion Post 10, Moran Post 9

NYCBL

  • Cortland Crush 12, Sherrill Silversmiths 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

