SCORES 6-20-22: Nina's Pizza, Seasonal Sports, Earl Savery Group, and Brian Gaetano Co. earn wins in week two of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
- Earl Savery Group "Bairdians" (orange) 49, Cohen & Cohen (green) 42
- Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 27
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 58, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 44
- Seasonal Sports (gray) 52, Snyder Landscaping (black) 47
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Smith Post 8, West Genny 7
- Adrean Post 12, Miller Post 2
- Whitestown Post 9, New Hartford Post 1
- Ilion Post 10, Moran Post 9
NYCBL
- Cortland Crush 12, Sherrill Silversmiths 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com