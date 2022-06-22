 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-21-22: Oriskany Post 1448 picks up first wins of season in doubleheader sweep over Charles Miller Post 140

  • Updated
  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Oriskany Post 8, Charles Miller Post 7 (Gm.1)
  • Oriskany Post 9, Charles Miller Post 4 (Gm. 2)**
  • Ilion Post 5, Smith Post 4
  • Adrean Post 10, Utica Post 7

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 9, Hornell Steamers 2 (Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 6, Hornell Steamers 5 (Gm. 2)

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 13, Newark Pilots 2
  • Albany Dutchmen 7, Oneonta Outlaws 3

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

