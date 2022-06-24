SCORES 6-23-22: Blue Sox stay hot, beat local rival DiamondDawgs for ninth straight win; Utica Post 229 tops Whitestown Post 1113 in pitcher's duel

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 9, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 6
- Boonville Baseball Club 5, Albany Dutchmen 2 (Gm. 1)
- Albany Dutchman 7, Boonville Baseball Club 0 (Gm. 2)
- Oneonta Outlaws 6, Glens Falls Dragons 5
NYCBL
- Dansville Gliders 2, Sherrill Silversmiths 1 (Gm. 1)
- Dansville Gliders 7, Sherrill Silversmiths 5 (Gm. 2)
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Smith Post 10, New Hartford Post 6
- Adrean Post 14, Oriskany Post 3
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com