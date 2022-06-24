 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 6-23-22: Blue Sox stay hot, beat local rival DiamondDawgs for ninth straight win; Utica Post 229 tops Whitestown Post 1113 in pitcher's duel

  • Updated
  • 0

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 9, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 6
  • Boonville Baseball Club 5, Albany Dutchmen 2 (Gm. 1)
  • Albany Dutchman 7, Boonville Baseball Club 0 (Gm. 2)
  • Oneonta Outlaws 6, Glens Falls Dragons 5

NYCBL

  • Dansville Gliders 2, Sherrill Silversmiths 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Dansville Gliders 7, Sherrill Silversmiths 5 (Gm. 2)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Smith Post 10, New Hartford Post 6
  • Adrean Post 14, Oriskany Post 3

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you