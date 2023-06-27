SCORES 6-26-23: Nina's Pizza (purple), Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) remain unbeaten through week three of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMENS' BASKETBALL)
- Cohen & Cohen (orange) 59, Snyder Landscaping 56 (black)**
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 73, Seasonal Sports (blue) 66**
- Gates Cole Insurance (red) 49, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 45
- Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 85, Earl Savery "Bairdians" (green) 57
PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 7, Watertown Rapids 4
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Moran Post 7, Oneida Post 0
- Utica Post 9, Adrean Post 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
