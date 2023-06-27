 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 6-26-23: Nina's Pizza (purple), Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) remain unbeaten through week three of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League season

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, June 26, 2023.

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMENS' BASKETBALL)

  • Cohen & Cohen (orange) 59, Snyder Landscaping 56 (black)**
  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 73, Seasonal Sports (blue) 66**
  • Gates Cole Insurance (red) 49, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 45
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 85, Earl Savery "Bairdians" (green) 57

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 7, Watertown Rapids 4

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Moran Post 7, Oneida Post 0
  • Utica Post 9, Adrean Post 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you