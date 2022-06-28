 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 6-27-22: Park's 26-point first quarter highlights week three of Utica Lady Knicks Premier league action

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Gates Cole Insurance (red) 54, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 50**^
  • Snyder Landscaping (black) 74, Cohen & Cohen (green) 24**
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 44, Earl Savery "Bairdians" (orange) 40
  • Seasonal Sports (gray) 63, Nina's Pizza (purple) 42

PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 16, Glens Falls Dragons 0
  • Oneonta Outlaws 7, Saugerties Stallions 3

NYCBL

  • Syracuse Spartans 9, Sherrill Silversmiths 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Moran Post 11, Charles Miller Post 1
  • Smith Post 9, Oriskany Post 6
  • Whitestown Post 8, Ilion Post 2

^ - score incorrectly reversed in scoreboard graphic during broadcast

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com