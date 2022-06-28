SCORES 6-27-22: Park's 26-point first quarter highlights week three of Utica Lady Knicks Premier league action

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
- Gates Cole Insurance (red) 54, Notre Dame Schools (gold) 50**^
- Snyder Landscaping (black) 74, Cohen & Cohen (green) 24**
- Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 44, Earl Savery "Bairdians" (orange) 40
- Seasonal Sports (gray) 63, Nina's Pizza (purple) 42
PGCBL
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 16, Glens Falls Dragons 0
- Oneonta Outlaws 7, Saugerties Stallions 3
NYCBL
- Syracuse Spartans 9, Sherrill Silversmiths 3
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Moran Post 11, Charles Miller Post 1
- Smith Post 9, Oriskany Post 6
- Whitestown Post 8, Ilion Post 2
^ - score incorrectly reversed in scoreboard graphic during broadcast
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com