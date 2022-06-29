SCORES 6-28-22: Roden, Esch lead Blue Sox to 12th straight win

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 7, Auburn Doubledays 1**
- Saugerties Stallions 4, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 0 (Gm. 1)
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Saugerties Stallions 7 (Gm. 2)
- Elmira Pioneers 9, Oneonta Outlaws 2
NYCBL
- Genesee Rapids 14, Sherrill Silversmiths 5 (Gm. 1)
- Sherrill Silversmiths 10, Genesee Rapids 8 (Gm. 2)
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Smith Post 4, Utica Post 3
- Whitestown Post 11, Adrean Post 5 (regularly scheduled game tonight)
- Whitestown Post 8, Adrean Post 7 (completion of suspended game from Sunday)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com