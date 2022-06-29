 Skip to main content
SCORES 6-28-22: Roden, Esch lead Blue Sox to 12th straight win

  • 0

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 7, Auburn Doubledays 1**
  • Saugerties Stallions 4, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Saugerties Stallions 7 (Gm. 2)
  • Elmira Pioneers 9, Oneonta Outlaws 2

NYCBL

  • Genesee Rapids 14, Sherrill Silversmiths 5 (Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 10, Genesee Rapids 8 (Gm. 2)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Smith Post 4, Utica Post 3
  • Whitestown Post 11, Adrean Post 5 (regularly scheduled game tonight)
  • Whitestown Post 8, Adrean Post 7 (completion of suspended game from Sunday)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

