SCORES 6-30-22: Fureno, Duke lead DiamondDawgs to walk-off win over Boonville; Charles Miller Post earns first win with grind-out effort against Utica Post

  • Updated
PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 5, Boonville Baseball Club 4**
  • Watertown Rapids 16, Utica Blue Sox 6^
  • Oneonta Outlaws 16, Glens Falls Dragons 10

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Charles Miller Post 5, Utica Post 4
  • Ilion Post 7, New Hartford Post 5
  • Moran Post 13, Oriskany Post 3

^ - score incorrectly flipped on graphic during broadcast

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

