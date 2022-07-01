SCORES 6-30-22: Fureno, Duke lead DiamondDawgs to walk-off win over Boonville; Charles Miller Post earns first win with grind-out effort against Utica Post

PGCBL
- Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 5, Boonville Baseball Club 4**
- Watertown Rapids 16, Utica Blue Sox 6^
- Oneonta Outlaws 16, Glens Falls Dragons 10
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
- Charles Miller Post 5, Utica Post 4
- Ilion Post 7, New Hartford Post 5
- Moran Post 13, Oriskany Post 3
^ - score incorrectly flipped on graphic during broadcast
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com