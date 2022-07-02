 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-1-22: Blue Sox swept by Mohawks in doubleheader; DiamondDawgs drop rain-shortened game to Doubledays

  • Updated
  • 0

PGCBL

  • Amsterdam Mohawks 3, Utica Blue Sox 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Amsterdam Mohawks 3, Utica Blue Sox 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Auburn Doubledays 1, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 0 (F/6 inn. - rain)
  • Watertown Rapids 12, Boonville Baseball Club 1
  • Saugerties Stallions 6, Oneonta Outlaws 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Moran Post 10, Oriskany Post 0
  • Smith Post 10, New Hartford Post 0
  • Whitestown 20, Charles Miller Post 3 (Gm. 1)
  • Whitestown 11, Charles Miller Post 0

^ - score incorrectly flipped on graphic during broadcast

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

