SCORES 7-11-22: Seasonal Sports beats Brian Gaetano Co. in battle of unbeatens to remain perfect during week five of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Seasonal Sports (gray) 51, Brian Gaetano Co. (blue) 41**
  • Snyder Landscaping (black) 49, Gate Cole Insurance (red) 44**
  • Earl Savery Bairdians 77, Notre Dame Schools 57
  • Nina's Pizza 69, Cohen & Cohen 41

PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Boonville Baseball Club 1
  • Oneonta Outlaws 13, Glens Falls Dragons 0

NYCBL

  • West All-Stars 3, East All-Stars 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

