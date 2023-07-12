 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 7-11-23: Adrean Post leapfrogs New Hartford Post in District 5 standings after sweeping regular season series

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

  • Adrean Post 9, New Hartford Post 1**
  • Utica Post 17, Charles Miller Post 5 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica Post 18, Charles Miller Post 4 (Gm. 2)
  • Whitestown Post 8, Moran Post 1

PGCBL

  • Saugerties Stallions 7, MV DiamondDawgs 2
  • Watertown Rapids 6, Oneonta Outlaws 5 (Gm. 1)
  • Oneonta Outlaws 12, Watertown Rapids 1 (Gm. 2)
  • Boonvill Lumberjacks 6, Glens Falls Dragons 3

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 7, Dansville Gliders 5 (Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 14, Dansville Gliders 10 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you