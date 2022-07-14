 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-13-22: Utica Post rallies to beat Adrean Post in Legion Baseball District 5 Tournament; DiamondDawgs beat Blue Sox in see-saw local rivalry battle for fourth straight win

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

District 5 Playoffs

  • Utica Post 6, Adrean Post 5**
  • Whitestown Post 13, Oriskany Post 0
  • Smith Post 5, Moran Post 4
  • Ilion Post 9, New Hartford Post 3

PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 12, Utica Blue Sox 9

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 10, Rochester Ridgemen 9 (Gm. 1)
  • Sherrill Silversmiths 11, Mansfield 1 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

