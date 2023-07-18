 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

SCORES 7-17-23: Nina's Pizza dominate battle of unbeatens against Brian Gaetano Co. to stay perfect, keep sole possession of first in week six of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday. July 17, 2023.

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)

  • Nina's Pizza 76, Brian Gaetano Co. 52**
  • Gates Cole Insurance 57, Cohen & Cohen 54**
  • Earl Savery Bairdians 69, Seasonal Sports 57
  • Snyder Landscaping 43, Notre Dame School 34

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

District 5 Tournament (double elimination)

  • (1) Smith Post 4, (6) New Hartford Post 3 (New Hartford eliminated)

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 16, Boonville Lumberjacks 0
    MV DiamondDawgs 5, Watertown Rapids 4 (Gm. 1)
    Watertown Rapids 4, MV DiamondDawgs 2 (Gm. 2)
    Saugerties Stallions 3, Oneonta Outlaws 1 (Gm. 1)
    Saugerties Stallions 6, Oneonta Outlaws 2 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

