SCORES 7-17-23: Nina's Pizza dominate battle of unbeatens against Brian Gaetano Co. to stay perfect, keep sole possession of first in week six of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)
- Nina's Pizza 76, Brian Gaetano Co. 52**
- Gates Cole Insurance 57, Cohen & Cohen 54**
- Earl Savery Bairdians 69, Seasonal Sports 57
- Snyder Landscaping 43, Notre Dame School 34
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
District 5 Tournament (double elimination)
- (1) Smith Post 4, (6) New Hartford Post 3 (New Hartford eliminated)
PGCBL
Utica Blue Sox 16, Boonville Lumberjacks 0
MV DiamondDawgs 5, Watertown Rapids 4 (Gm. 1)
Watertown Rapids 4, MV DiamondDawgs 2 (Gm. 2)
Saugerties Stallions 3, Oneonta Outlaws 1 (Gm. 1)
Saugerties Stallions 6, Oneonta Outlaws 2 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
