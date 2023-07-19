 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-18-23: Whitestown Post 1113 stays alive in District 5 legion baseball tournament with comeback win over Moran Post 66

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

District 5 Tournament - double elimination

  • (2) Whitestown Post 7, (4) Moran Post 4** (Moran eliminated)
  • (5) Adrean Post 5, (3) Utica Post 1 (SSPD in Bot 4)
    • Will be completed at 2 p.m., Wednesday

PGCBL

  • Amsterdam Mohawks 8, Boonville Lumberjacks 3

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 8, Rochester Ridgemen 4

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com