SCORES 7-18-23: Whitestown Post 1113 stays alive in District 5 legion baseball tournament with comeback win over Moran Post 66

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
District 5 Tournament - double elimination
- (2) Whitestown Post 7, (4) Moran Post 4** (Moran eliminated)
- (5) Adrean Post 5, (3) Utica Post 1 (SSPD in Bot 4)
- Will be completed at 2 p.m., Wednesday
PGCBL
- Amsterdam Mohawks 8, Boonville Lumberjacks 3
NYCBL
- Sherrill Silversmiths 8, Rochester Ridgemen 4
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com