SCORES 7-19-23: Utica Post eliminates top seed Smith Post to set stage for championship Thursday in Sr. District 5 Tournament; Ilion Post Jr. remains unbeaten with win in opener of Jr. D5 tourney

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
District 5 Tournament - Senior Division
- (5) Adrean Post 6, (3) Utica Post 5
- Completion of SSPD game from Tuesday
- (2) Whitestown Post 10, (5) Adrean Post 0**
- (3) Utica Post 18, (1) Smith Post 4
- Smith Post eliminated
District 5 Tournament - Junior Division
- (1) Ilion Post Jr. 4, (8) Whitestown Post Jr. 1**
- (2) Smith Post Jr. 14, (7) Oneida Post Jr. 6
- (4) Utica Post Jr. 7, (5) Clonan Post Jr. 6 (F/10)
- (3) Jr. Utica Blue Sox 11, (6) Little Falls Post Jr. 2
PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 7, Oneonta Outlaws 0
- MV DiamondDawgs 6, Glens Falls Dragons 3
- Boonville Lumberjacks 10, Watertown Rapids 3
NYCBL
- Sherrill Silversmiths 12, Syracuse Spartans 9
** - Game highlights included in attached video
