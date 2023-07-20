 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

SCORES 7-19-23: Utica Post eliminates top seed Smith Post to set stage for championship Thursday in Sr. District 5 Tournament; Ilion Post Jr. remains unbeaten with win in opener of Jr. D5 tourney

  Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

District 5 Tournament - Senior Division

  • (5) Adrean Post 6, (3) Utica Post 5
    • Completion of SSPD game from Tuesday
  • (2) Whitestown Post 10, (5) Adrean Post 0**
  • (3) Utica Post 18, (1) Smith Post 4
    • Smith Post eliminated

District 5 Tournament - Junior Division

  • (1) Ilion Post Jr. 4, (8) Whitestown Post Jr. 1**
  • (2) Smith Post Jr. 14, (7) Oneida Post Jr. 6
  • (4) Utica Post Jr. 7, (5) Clonan Post Jr. 6 (F/10)
  • (3) Jr. Utica Blue Sox 11, (6) Little Falls Post Jr. 2

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 7, Oneonta Outlaws 0
  • MV DiamondDawgs 6, Glens Falls Dragons 3
  • Boonville Lumberjacks 10, Watertown Rapids 3

NYCBL

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 12, Syracuse Spartans 9

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

