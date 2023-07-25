SCORES 7-24-23: Notre Dame Schools, Brian Gaetano Co., Gates Cole Insurance, Nina's Pizza all win in final week of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League regular season

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)
- Notre Dame Schools (gold) 50, Cohen & Cohen (orange) 49 - (2OT)**
- Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 55, Snyder Landscaping (black) 52**
- Gates Cole Insurance 57, Seasonal Sports 38
- Nina's Pizza 57, Earl Savery Bairdians 24
PGCBL
- MV DiamondDawgs 5, Saugerties Stallion 4
NYCBL
Postseason
- Sherrill Silversmiths 10, Cortland Crush 7
LITTLE LEAGUE
New York State 10u Tournament
- St. James-Smithtown 2, New Hartford 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
