SCORES 7-24-23: Notre Dame Schools, Brian Gaetano Co., Gates Cole Insurance, Nina's Pizza all win in final week of Utica Lady Knicks Premier League regular season

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, July 24, 2023.

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE (WOMEN'S BASKETBALL)

  • Notre Dame Schools (gold) 50, Cohen & Cohen (orange) 49 - (2OT)**
  • Brian Gaetano Co. (gray) 55, Snyder Landscaping (black) 52**
  • Gates Cole Insurance 57, Seasonal Sports 38
  • Nina's Pizza 57, Earl Savery Bairdians 24

PGCBL

  • MV DiamondDawgs 5, Saugerties Stallion 4

NYCBL

Postseason

  • Sherrill Silversmiths 10, Cortland Crush 7

LITTLE LEAGUE

New York State 10u Tournament

  • St. James-Smithtown 2, New Hartford 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

