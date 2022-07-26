SCORES 7-25-22: Seasonal Sports earns top seed with Nina's Pizza, Notre Dame Schools, and Brian Gaetano Co. all earning wins in final week of Utica Lady Knicks regular season

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE
- Nina's Pizza (purple) 55, Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 52
- Notre Dame Schools 43 (gold), Cohen & Cohen (green) 41
- Seasonal Sports (gray) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 51
- Brian Gaetano Co. 58 (blue), Snyder Landscaping (black) 44
PGCBL
- Mohawk Valley Diamonddawgs 15, Boonville Baseball Club 6
- Utica Blue Sox 11, Watertown Rapids 1
BABE RUTH LEAGUE BASEBALL
Mohawk Valley Championship
- (#1) Little Falls 10, (#2) New Hartford 4
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com