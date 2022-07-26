 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-25-22: Seasonal Sports earns top seed with Nina's Pizza, Notre Dame Schools, and Brian Gaetano Co. all earning wins in final week of Utica Lady Knicks regular season

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA LADY KNICKS PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Nina's Pizza (purple) 55, Earl Savery Bairdians (orange) 52
  • Notre Dame Schools 43 (gold), Cohen & Cohen (green) 41
  • Seasonal Sports (gray) 54, Gates Cole Insurance (red) 51
  • Brian Gaetano Co. 58 (blue), Snyder Landscaping (black) 44

PGCBL

  • Mohawk Valley Diamonddawgs 15, Boonville Baseball Club 6
  • Utica Blue Sox 11, Watertown Rapids 1

BABE RUTH LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mohawk Valley Championship

  • (#1) Little Falls 10, (#2) New Hartford 4

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com