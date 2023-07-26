 Skip to main content
SCORES 7-25-23: Blue Sox stay hot with win over local rival Lumberjacks at home

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, July 26, 2023.

PGCBL

  • Utica Blue Sox 8, Boonville Lumberjacks 1**
  • Watertown Rapids 5, Oneonta Outlaws 1

NYCBL

  • Divisional Series - Best-of-Three (Roc leads 1-0)
  • Rochester Ridgemen 13, Sherrill Silversmiths 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Department of NYS Tournament - Sr. Division

  • Adrean Post 7, Clinton County Mariners 4

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

New York State 10u Tournament

  • New Hartford 13, White Plains 3 (White Plains eliminated)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com