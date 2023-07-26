SCORES 7-25-23: Blue Sox stay hot with win over local rival Lumberjacks at home

PGCBL
- Utica Blue Sox 8, Boonville Lumberjacks 1**
- Watertown Rapids 5, Oneonta Outlaws 1
NYCBL
- Divisional Series - Best-of-Three (Roc leads 1-0)
- Rochester Ridgemen 13, Sherrill Silversmiths 2
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Department of NYS Tournament - Sr. Division
- Adrean Post 7, Clinton County Mariners 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
New York State 10u Tournament
- New Hartford 13, White Plains 3 (White Plains eliminated)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
