SCORES 7-26-23: DiamondDawgs give up four runs in ninth inning, fall to Rapids after tying game in eighth

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, July 27, 2023.

PGCBL

  • Watertown Rapids 6, MV DiamondDawgs 2**
  • Albany Dutchmen 4, Utica Blue Sox 3

NYCBL

Division Series (ROC wins 2-0)

  • Rochester Ridgemen 8, Sherrill Silversmiths 1 (Sherrill eliminated)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Department of NYS Tournament

  • Windsor Knights 10, Adrean Post 2 (Adrean eliminated)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

New York State 10u Tournament

  • Tri-Village 14, New Hartford 2 (New Hartford eliminated)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com