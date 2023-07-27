SCORES 7-26-23: DiamondDawgs give up four runs in ninth inning, fall to Rapids after tying game in eighth

PGCBL
- Watertown Rapids 6, MV DiamondDawgs 2**
- Albany Dutchmen 4, Utica Blue Sox 3
NYCBL
Division Series (ROC wins 2-0)
- Rochester Ridgemen 8, Sherrill Silversmiths 1 (Sherrill eliminated)
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Department of NYS Tournament
- Windsor Knights 10, Adrean Post 2 (Adrean eliminated)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
New York State 10u Tournament
- Tri-Village 14, New Hartford 2 (New Hartford eliminated)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com